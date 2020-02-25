Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 Is Out, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Hunt: Showdown has received Update 1.2.1. You can download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 has various bug fixes as well as UI Quality of Life improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where the game could stall due to large amount of privacy checks performed when entering in-game communication range.

This is a first-person multiplayer cooperative action video game developed by Crytek that invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a monster hunter. Our mission is to bring down the most diverse creatures imaginable in search of the greatest reward imaginable, and is available on PC and consoles. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1.

Fixed an issue with some game shaders compiling and causing freezes when using Dark Sight or banishing a boss for the first time.

Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting game.

Fixed a bug where the slot selection didn’t jump to the next free slot when the very first item got equipped.

Fixed a bug where one red and one empty token were still visible when both bounties of the second target were extracted.

Fixed an issue where NVIDIA highlights were not working for some players thanks to this Hunt: Showdown patch.

Fixed a bug where players could be stuck during game loading, in case the game server failed to start correctly.

Fixed a bug where players could change their regions while in the matchmaking process.

Fixed a bug where players would play no “death screams” when dying right after being revived.

Fixed an issue that caused account linking to not work thanks to this Hunt: Showdown patch.

Clients might crash when using bomb lance intensively.

Clients can crash on level unload in some cases.

Clients can crash on resolution change.

Players may sometimes experience desyncs / rubberbanding issues during gameplay.

Spider can become stuck sometimes in Hunt: Showdown.

Spider can bump several times into a player it just floored.

Butcher might teleport to the lower floor in Davant Ranch.

Immolator can have problems choosing a target when 2 players stand on opposite sites of fences.

Leeches can sometimes survive the death of their Meatheads.

Here you will find the complete list of Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 patch notes. I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.