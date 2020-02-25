Hi-Rez Trademarks New Game Called Divine Knockout

Hi-Rez Studios has filed a trademark for something called Divine Knockout that could possibly be a new game incoming from the Smite developers.

While details are unavailable at the time of writing, a trail of breadcrumbs from the past couple of weeks suggests that Divine Knockout will be a top-down strategy game and will be officially announced soon.

In addition, development of Divine Knockout will be led by Prophecy Games, the new Georgia-based subsidiary studio announced at the beginning of the month. It was only a couple of days later that Hi-Rez Studios filed a trademark for Divine Knockout, which would be quite a coincidence if Divine Knockout turns out to be something else.

We are eager to announce our new project soon. In the meantime, join our discord and follow us on social media! Discord: https://t.co/dleUcZjaMD

Reddit: https://t.co/CssR1nG6NQ

Facebook: https://t.co/e8RCDv9KN8

Instagram: https://t.co/aaGg8T8Ftn — Prophecy Games (@ProphecyGame) February 10, 2020

Prophecy Games has been working on its first game since the last year with a small team of just twenty employees. The goal of the studio is to create something different from the “typical” Hi-Rez games. Here, Prophecy Games has already been confirmed to be focusing on the top-down strategy genre. Hence, why Divine Knockout will be as such and should release by the end of the year since Prophecy Games is eying the same release window for its debut game.

Another thing to note is that Divine Knockout will probably be a free-to-play multiplayer game since that business model is exactly what Hi-Rez Studios has been targeting for years. Smite, Paladins, Tribes, even Jetpack Fighter for mobile devices — all free to play. Hopefully, Prophecy Games will consider cross-play support for Divine Knockout as well. Paladins, Smite, and Realm Royale are now connected on all platforms. Hence, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players can play with their friends regardless of their platform of choice. Such features should be a norm in this day and age.