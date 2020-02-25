Fortnite Update 2.58 Released, Aim Assist Fixed

Fortnite received Update 2.58. You can download the latest Fortnite patch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.58 has a few important fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed issue with aim assist performing inconsistently and the fixed issue with losing controller input in Maya’s Upgrade Vault.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Fixed issue with editing while sprinting.

Fixed issue with aim assist performing inconsistently.

Fixed issue with Corrupted Scratch Outfit style showing no corruption in Lobby.

Fixed issue with losing controller input in Maya’s Upgrade Vault.

