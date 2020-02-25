Fallout 76 Update 1.34 Is Out, Preparations For Wastelanders Update

Fallout 76 has received Update 1.34. You can now download this patch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You will find that Fallout 76 Update 1.34 has some behind-the-scenes preparations for the upcoming Wastelanders update. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a few bugs that were safe to implement without disrupting their work on the Wastelanders update.

Fallout 76 is the latest installment of the Fallout role-playing saga, one of Bethesda’s series and flagships. Focusing on online survival in the post-apocalyptic world of the series, it is developed for Xbox One, PS4 and PC by Bethesda Game Studios Austin and has those responsible for games such as Star Wars Galaxies, Ultima Online and Old Republic among its developers. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Fallout 76 Update 1.34.

PC: 1.2.7.26 (under 1 GB)

PS4: 1.2.7.26 (around 6 GB)

Xbox: 1.2.7.26 (around 6 GB)

Stability: Addressed multiple issues that could sometimes result in a crash when a world was under heavy load.

Stability: Fixed an issue that could cause the PlayStation 4 client to crash after disconnecting while in-game.

Stability: Addressed a UI issue that could cause the Xbox One game client to crash in Fallout 76.

Stability: Fixed a crash that could occur when reconnecting to the internet while running the Xbox One game client.

Graphics: When entering Power Armor with the Nuka-Cola Dark paint, parts of the armor’s interior no longer appear see-through.

Graphics: Corrected visual effects that were not appearing when firing and reloading a Black Powder Rifle with the Flintlock paint.

Graphics: The Nuka-Cola Vending Machine will no longer continue to appear damaged after the owner has repaired it in Fallout 76.

Textures: When reloading and firing a Lever Action Rifle with the Starlet Sniper paint, bullets and casings now display the correct textures.

The Dragon: Applying the Nighthawk skin to The Dragon now correctly renames the weapon to The Nighthawk.

Here you will find the complete list of Fallout 76 Update 1.34 patch notes. I remind you that Bethesda’s Fallout 76 released on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.