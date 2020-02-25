Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.26 Released, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Dead or Alive 6 has received Update 1.26. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.26 has new costumes, adjustments, and bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added additional costume support and added an option to change characters’ hair color by using Premium Tickets.

This is the sixth installment of the fighting saga of Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, one of the main series of 3D combat video games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. This is the first video game of the franchise since 2012 and presents a series of improvements and playable changes that defines the Dead or Alive brand from now until the future. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.26.

Added new costumes: DOA6 Atelier Ryza Mashup Set. (3 costumes)

Added new costumes: DOA6 Gust Mashup Costume Set. (16 costumes)

Added new costumes: DOA6 Gust Mashup + Atelier Ryza Mashup Costumes. (19 costumes)

Added an option to use Premium Tickets to change characters’ hair color on the PS4® version.

Added Gust collaboration titles.

Unlocked Marie Rose, Honoka, and NiCO free of charge for a limited time.

Increased the amount of Player Points and costume pattern parts awarded for a limited period of time.

Corrected various bugs and issues.

Recently, another important update also released for this game. You will find that Dead Or Alive 6 Update 1.19 (1.24) has various new content, bug fixes, improvements, and adjustments. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added new costumes, but take note that these costumes are not included in the Season Pass. They also adjusted gravity calculations for body models to reduce animation issues with a number of costumes.

Here you will find the complete list of all Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.26 patch notes. I remind you that Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s Dead or Alive 6 released on March 1, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.