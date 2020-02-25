Daemon X Machina 02/24/2020 Update Is Live, Bug Fixes

Daemon X Machina has received its 02/24/2020 Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Daemon X Machina 02/24/2020 Update is quite a small patch, as there are only two announced bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they addressed issues with the Gargoyle statue that cannot be destroyed at high frame rates.

Daemon X Machina is a game where you pilot giant robots. Through an apocalyptic universe with collapsed scenarios and cities coming down, you face mechanical beings possessed by a strange energy. The title is definitely one of the most ambitious productions of the mech genre of recent years. Below you will find the complete list of Daemon X Machina 02/24/2020 Update patch notes.

We have released a new version of Daemon X Machina. This update addresses a few issues.

Build Number: 4696025.

Voice language reverts to English upon restarting the game even if previously set to Japanese.

Gargoyle statue cannot be destroyed at high frame rates.

If you are experiencing a “UE4 Fatal Error” crash and use an AMD graphics card, please update your graphics driver. We’ve found that this solves the issue for most people. If you’ve tried this and are still receiving the error, please email us with details at support@xseedgames.com

In Daemon X Machina, you move to an apocalyptic and dying world, which strives to survive after the impact of the Moon. After the cataclysm, humanity discovers that within the satellite there is an energy that is corrupting the machines themselves, turning them into lethal beings and possessing artificial intelligence until they become dangerous and diabolical weapons.

The Outers, the last remnants of civilization, must stand firm and defend what little is left on Earth. As Arsenal pilots, the wicks of the game, you fight against these rivals, personalizing your armor and equipping them with weapons. This game incorporates great customization and strategy options, since each enemy to defeat will need some strategy in combat.

This title is developed by Marvelous and produced by the head of the Armored Core saga, Kenichiro Tsukuda. I remind you that Daemon X Machina released on September 13, 2019 for Nintendo Switch; and on February 13, 2020 for PC.