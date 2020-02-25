Cyberpunk 2077 On Xbox Will Have One Disc For Xbox One And Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming out in September, only months before the Xbox Series X comes out. However, CD Projekt RED made an announcement on Twitter today that you’ll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox both on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X without buying another version.

This is possible because of the Smart Delivery system that the Xbox Series X will be capable of, which allows players to no longer have to buy two versions of the same game to play on one version of a console or another.

Back when the Playstation 4 and Xbox One both came out in 2013, there was a significant increase of developers having to make two versions of certain games: one for the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, and one for the revamped consoles.

However, at least on Xbox, that will be a thing of the past, and Cyberpunk 2077 will only have to be released once. This might even be the true reason for the game being delayed from its original April release date to September, in order to better facilitate the move from one console to another.

If you decide to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox, then starting out on the Xbox One will get you a free upgrade from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X, according to the announcement on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page.

Since the Playstation 5 hasn’t actually been revealed yet, we have no idea if the same thing will apply to the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 versions of the game, but hopefully CD Projekt RED will do the same to that console.

The Xbox Series X doesn’t currently have a release date yet, but we do know that Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on September 17 of this year for the Xbox One (and now, Series X), Playstation 4 (and possibly 5) and PC.