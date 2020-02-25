CSGO 02/24/2020 Update Is Out, Introducing Patches

CSGO has received 02/24/2020 Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 02/24/2020 Update has various miscellaneous fixes; and fixes to agents, user interface, and maps. Something that stands out in this patch is that they introduced patches. This is new customization items which can be applied to any agents you own. Once applied, patches can be removed but not recovered.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (or simply CSGO) is a first-person shooter action video game. Fourth installment of the Valve saga, CSGO repeats the usual approach: two teams, terrorists and anti-terrorists, fighting each other to meet objectives such as planting / deactivating a bomb. It is the most popular multiplayer FPS among eSports and has dedicated servers as well as custom games where you can enjoy many game modes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding CSGO 02/24/2020 Update.

Introducing patches. This is new customization items which can be applied to any agents you own. Once applied, patches can be removed but not recovered.

Added support for shuffling equipped agents in their loadout slots.

Added equipped agent to buy menu in CSGO.

Moved display of item purchasability to the buy wheel.

Bringing up the buy menu will now center the mouse pointer to the middle of the buy wheel.

Added localization support for position of the currency symbol for in-game prices.

Added support for editing and previewing crosshair in the game options.

Added support for sharing and importing crosshair sharing codes.

AWP crouching movement acceleration is now constant and will not spike after firing a shot.

Increased competitive max fps limit to 400 to support higher refresh rate monitors in CSGO.

Fixed a transform matrix bug when navblocker was instanced via rotated point templates.

Here you will find the complete list of CSGO 02/24/2020 Update patch notes. I remind you that Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive released on August 21, 2012 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.