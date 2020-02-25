Code Vein Update 1.40 Is Out, God Eater Series Collaboration

Code Vein has received Update 1.40. You can now download this patch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Code Vein Update 1.40 has received various system and photo mode updates. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added “God Eater Series Collaboration” contents, added settings to make your Blood Veil transparent, and they added special effect options.

This is a role-playing video game developed by the creators of the God Eater saga, including Keit Iizuka as producer, Hiroshi Yoshimura as director and Yusuke Tomizawa as team leader. Below you will find the complete list of Code Vein Update 1.40 patch notes.

New: Added Code Vein God Eater Series Collaboration contents.

System: Added settings to make your Blood Veil transparent.

System: You can now display your Blood Veil and mask (it will not appear if you have set it to transparent in the settings).

Photo Mode: Special effect options added thanks to this Code Vein patch.

Photo Mode: Added mask display settings for the player.

Photo Mode: Added/removed photo frames.

Photo Mode: Fixed a number of bugs and issues.

The simple Soulslike title that was announced after showing its first official advances was enough for Code Vein to generate a lot of expectation. According to a report from PCGamesN, the debut of the game on PC via Steam has been very good and this Soulslike with anime art design by Bandai Namco has registered interesting numbers.

In that sense, it can be considered a popular title in its launch, taking into account that it is a niche game, thanks to the maximum number of concurrent users reached after launching on Steam. 33,804. A figure that exceeds what was achieved at the time by Dark Souls in their original and remastered versions, which reached 11,248 and 24,505 respectively.

I remind you that Bandai Namco’s Code Vein released on May 31, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.