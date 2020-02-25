Here’s The Backstory To Lizzy Wizzy, One Of Many Cyberpunk 2077 Characters

Cyberpunk 2077 will have a very large amount of very colorful characters, and one of the ones that we currently know the most about is Lizzy Wizzy, a cyborg pop star. Her actor, pop star Grimes, held a livestream and answered a number of fan questions, including about her character’s backstory.

According to said livestream, the original Lizzy Wizzy was a pop star who committed suicide live on stage during a performance. For the next hour, despite her being dead, surgeons worked to implant her brain in a robotic body, which she then used to continue the performance.

Such stories are nothing new in the genre of cyberpunk (the actual literary genre, not the game), where often one of the main conflicts is what exactly separates human beings from machines, and how far we are willing to go in order to achieve “perfection.”

It’s likely that her experience has possibly broken Lizzy Wizzy as a person, but we’ll have to encounter her ourselves in Cyberpunk 2077 to discover whether that’s true or not. Since there are so many different quests and NPCs in the game, who knows how deep her own story is.

While the original livestream with Grimes has since been deleted along with all of the questions asked for it, you can still watch the actual mirror here, if you don’t mind spoilers. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until September 17 like the rest of us to play the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 might be the biggest game that CD Projekt RED has ever made, considering what they’ve told us about the number of sidequests, the size of the world, and everything that you’ll be able to do in it.

The game will be coming out on September 17 for the Xbox One, the Playstation 4, and the PC, and will also be coming to the Xbox Series X at least once the next generation of consoles releases.