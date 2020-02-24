Xbox One X Prices Plummet, Buy Now Or Wait For Series X?

Take note that Xbox One X has received an attractive price-cut from Microsoft and can be purchased now for an insanely cheap amount. However, with the next-generation Xbox Series X just around the corner, should consumers in the market pull the trigger immediately or wait for the newest successor to arrive?

Both of the Gears 5 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundles for Xbox One X have been slashed to $300. These come with a 1TB console, a wireless controller, a digital copy of the game, one month of Xbox Live Gold and one month trial of Xbox Game Pass. There are also other bonuses such as digital copies of the first two Gears of War games with the Gears 5 bundle. Point being that bundles, not just the base console, can be yours to own at just $300. Even the NBA 2K20 bundle, while listed with a hidden price, should be following suit.

Strangely enough, the base Xbox One X is currently listed for $366 brand new or $285 renewed. Microsoft may perhaps be cleaning out stock to make way for Xbox Series X, which should feature its own bundles either at launch or soon afterwards. Hence, it could be possible that the same Gears 5 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundles see to further price-cuts (minor ones) as months go by.

$300 might seem cheap right now but take into account that Xbox Series X will reportedly be somewhere between $500-600. In the worst case, that would be like purchasing two Xbox One X consoles. Microsoft is expected to reveal the price tag for its next-generation offering at E3 2020. Additional discounted bundles should surface by then. The base console might possibly get cheaper as well. Right now, though, it would be a bit foolish to spend $300 on a machine that will become irrelevant by the end of the year.

Xbox One X is “the most powerful console in the world” according to Microsoft. Xbox Series X will be a massive upgrade and be twice more powerful in comparison. Even with the higher price tag, the upcoming next-generation machine will feature backwards compatibility, meaning that players can still play their older-generation games on their next-generation machine. Hence, the decision becomes pretty easy. Unless you’ve struck oil, wait. Get the newer machine at launch. You’ll eventually be considering the new console anyway. Hence, why waste crucial money right now on Xbox One X?