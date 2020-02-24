Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Nikolas Boss Guide

You are going to come across Nikolas: The Spear of Balance in the third act of Wolcen Lords of Mayhem. Below is everything you need to know when you are going to face Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Nikolas Boss.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Nikolas Boss

Once you are in the Gates of Fury quest, you are going to encounter Nikolas.

When the fight begins, Nikolas does not come alone. From the very beginning, the boss is accompanied by his minions that keep spawning all throughout the fight with Nikolas. You have to handle Nikolas and the minions simultaneously.

When you fight Nikolas you are going to realize that the attacks of Nikolas are not as strong as the attacks of his minions that you do not expect.

You need to be vigilant at all times while fighting them and try to defend yourself from the sudden attacks.

In the zone, you are going to find a machine as well that shoots out projectiles. That is one more way you are going to get damage.

You need to protect yourself from these projectiles as well. Try to dodge these projectiles as you want to have as many health points as possible.

If we come to the attacks of Nikolas then you are going to find that even though his attacks are much slower, they are still powerful.

The attacks that he does from his swords are very powerful and do you a good amount of damage. You can consider the sword attack as one of the most powerful attacks of Nikolas.

Even though the boss’s attacks are slow, his movements are fast. He will catch up with you very quickly but once he catches up, he is going to stop for a moment before he attacks you.

This is your time to move away from Nikolas and save yourself.

In case you can’t figure out a way to get rid of Nikolas and the companions then use the apocalyptic form to get rid of them. This is a quicker and easier way to finish the fight.