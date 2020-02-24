Heimlock is the final boss of the campaign. You encounter this boss during the third act of the game, while completing Fury’s Ascent quest. This Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Heimlock Boss guide will give you a basic walkthrough of the attacks Heimlock will use and how to deal with him.

So you are at the portal now. As soon as you reach there, Heimlock will betray the whole party.

Gernese will be attacked when he is down, and his spear will fall off. He’ll jump off the platform to get it and Heimlock will be then distracted by Valeria.

Heimlock overcomes Valeria, cutting off her arm and using her to open the portal. This is when you jump in and the main endgame battle begins.

The boss has three phases, although his moveset does not change in any of them. Allies will constantly appear to support Heimlock.

In addition to this, you’ll be under constant fire from machines who take as many of your health points as possible.

The first thing is that you need to be aware of your location at all times. Be sure to not get hit by the 3 machines in the map, which will turn the tide of the battle.

Also, some of the bullets from them can freeze you, making you extremely vulnerable to enemy spawns and Heimlock.

Heimlock has basic attacks in the first phase. Although he has all his arsenal at his disposal throughout the fight, he seldom uses all three attacks and sticks to the basic ones in the first phase i.e melee attacks and few dashes.

You can easily attack him, a few dodges and landing a few hits. One of the things you need to make sure that all dash and teleport attacks of Heimlock have a blue aura that slows your movement, allowing Heimlock to land the attack. As soon as you get trapped in the aura, try to get away.

Once you have completely depleted the health bar, the second phase begins. Heimlock will now frequently use dash and teleport attacks.

He will also call in a meteor shower on you. Heimlock will also be more aggressive in this phase, throwing many melee attacks and calling in much more reinforcement then before.

Again, keep an eye out for the machines, kill the allies, attack Heimlock, rinse and repeat.

The third phase starts with a cutscene, showing that Gernese flies up with his spear, and begins closing the portal.

The third phase is basically distracting Heimlock as Gernese closes the portal. It is the longest and hardest phase, as it has you running around dodging constant meteor showers and teleport attacks, killing all the enemy spawns, and waiting for Heimlock to land so you can at least land a single blow.

Heimlock is flying around for most of the fight, attacking you from range. He’d sometimes land and go for melee attacks where you can attack him. He uses an extremely strong teleport attack during this phase so watch out for that.

The best way to deal with him is as mentioned, keep an eye on your location. Keep the enemy spawns at bay, and go in for attacks after his teleport and dash attacks.

Another dangerous but effective strategy is to use the machines to your advantage. When ready to fire, they hover up in the air. Try to get Heimlock in their area of effect to deal strong damage.