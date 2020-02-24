Temtem Update 0.5.14 Released, Quetzal Invisible Wall Fixed

Temtem has received Update 0.5.14. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that Temtem Update 0.5.14 is quite a small update, as it only has one improvement and a few bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an invisible wall in Quetzal not allowing players to progress and they changed the loading screen compression to improve the overall quality.

Temtem is an adventure and role video game designed by Crema Games, in which you will be transferred to an archipelago inhabited by the Temtem, unique creatures and monsters, with their own characteristics and abilities. The developers seek to offer you a story with great possibilities for customization, competition and cooperation. Below you will find the complete list of Temtem Update 0.5.14 patch notes.

Improvement: Changed Loading screen compression to improve its quality.

Recently, another important update also released for this game. You will find that Temtem Update 0.5.13 is a bigger update, as it has new content, quite a few improvements, and various bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added a new music track during the competitive pick&ban phase and they increased server room sizes to hold more players at the same time.

I remind you that Humble Bundle and Crema Games’ Temtem released on January 21, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.