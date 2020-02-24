RimWorld Update 1.1 Is Out, Royalty Expansion

RimWorld has received Update 1.1. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that RimWorld Update 1.1 has various new and exciting features; and loads of adjustments and bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they released a new free expansion called ‘RimWorld Royalty‘. This includes a new system for nobles and titles, psychic powers, and much more.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding RimWorld Update 1.1.

RimWorld version 1.1, a major update from version 1.0, is now available for public testing and modding on Steam’s unstable beta branch. That’s right everyone – RimWorld is done, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with it! This will be released to the default branch soon; we’ve placed it on the unstable branch now to get in some final testing and to smooth out the transition for mods.

UI now looks sharp at UI scales over 1.0. Great for 4K monitors.

New Quests tab provides information about available, active, and historical quests.

Added a new data-driven quests generation and management system. This should make it straightforward for modders and us to add or change quests without programming.

UI now uses colored text to highlight important words like character names, places, and rewards.

Improved the mod management interface and code in RimWorld.

Mods now have a global package ID which lets them refer to each other.

Mods can now define other mods they must be loaded after or before. Added a tool to automatically sort the mod list.

Mods can now define other mods that they depend on. Shortcuts allow the player to easily download required mods.

Mods can now define other mods that they are incompatible with. The interface will warn players about incompatibilities.

Added loading screen tips. These are short bits of text helping the player understand an obscure aspect of the game. They’re displayed during loading.

Loading screen now displays present and active expansions and mods in RimWorld.

Added room stats gizmo, which displays the stats of the room containing a selected building, at a glance.

Added recon armor, a lighter variant of marine armor.

Added EMP launcher weapon. It fires EMP grenades a long distance.

Added smoke launcher weapon. It fires smoke grenades a long distance.

Added smoke grenadier enemy.

Added a planet population slider to the planet generation parameters.

Added animals: Bison, donkey, duck, goat, goose, guinea pig, horse, sheep, yak.

Added ‘tortured artist’ trait. The character has a permanent mood debuff, but gets art inspirations from low mood.

Added a bunch of new backstories across multiple categories in RimWorld.

Added heatstroke alert for colonists and tame animals.

Added taming inspiration, which makes the next tame attempt very likely to succeed.

Added fertility overlay, which shows terrain fertility in an easy-to-see way.

Added terrain affordance overlay, which shows where you can build what in an easy-to-see way.

Added barricades, which are like sandbags, but can be constructed of metal, wood, or stone. Changed sandbags to be constructed of textile stuff instead of steel.

RimWorld Royalty

The Royalty expansion includes a new system for nobles and titles, psychic powers, mechanoid combat structures, quests and rituals, luxurious palaces, Imperial technology, and new music from Alistair Lindsay. Through all of RimWorld development from 2013 to its release in 2018, their team size hovered between two and three developers.

Since the game’s release, they have been scaling up. Now they are at seven developers, which has allowed them to work on multiple projects in parallel. This is how they have been able to commit resources both to improving RimWorld’s core and adding new free content, as well as developing a rich expansion that opens up new kinds of gameplay.

Here you will find the complete list of RimWorld Update 1.1 patch notes. I remind you that Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC (Steam).