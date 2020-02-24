Realm Royale Update 1.42 Released, Deviled Eggs Hotfix

Realm Royale has received Update 1.42. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Realm Royale Update 1.42 has various general balance changes and quite a few bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that Gyro settings will now load correctly when starting the game rather than just when the settings are saved in the menu and they reduced non-ADS accuracy to 90%.

Realm Royale is the well-known battle royale version of Paladins, the famous hero shooter of Hi-Rez Studios. Similar to other battle royale’s, in this title one hundred players throw themselves on an immense map, collect weapons and fight to be the last one standing while the fog approaches. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Realm Royale Update 1.42.

Gyro issues – Gyro settings will now load correctly when starting the game rather than just when the settings are saved in the menu.

Fixed an issue involving loading issues causing an Invisible chicken and default skin loading.

causing an Invisible chicken and default skin loading. Fixed an effect change for Grounding Shock (no longer healing at legendary).

for Grounding Shock (no longer healing at legendary). Fixed an issue with the Frost Legendary Axe – This should not longer show up when forging.

This should not longer show up when forging. Fixed an issue with the Epic Arbalest – Should have 5 ammo instead of 8 in Realm Royale.

Should have 5 ammo instead of 8 in Realm Royale. Fixed an issue with the Proximity Bomb – Throwing the proximity bomb near someone will no longer count as a hit before the bomb explodes. Hitting someone directly with the proximity bomb may still count as a hit immediately, then explode again.

Upcoming Fixes

These issues in Realm Royale still need to be addressed and are currently being worked on by the development team.

New Lobby Scene – A new lobby scene is in progress and being created.

A new lobby scene is in progress and being created. Trapper talent – Still working on getting the trapper talent to work properly as intended (players are being rooted more than once)

Here you will find the complete list of Realm Royale Update 1.42 patch notes. I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios and Heroic Leap Games’ Realm Royale released on June 5, 2018 for PC; August 1, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and May 24, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.