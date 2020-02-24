Ninja/Tfue Drama Ensues After Twitter Hack

Fortnite has been the most popular game on Twitch for a while now. The person who benefitted most with the rise of Fortnite is arguably Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, a Fortnite streamer. It looks like a recent Twitter hack led to a Ninja/Tfue feud.

Turner “Tfue” Tenny is also a famous Fortnite streamer on Twitch. After Ninja’s Twitter account was hacked, the hacker used the account to ask Tfue to fight. This led to a harsh response from Tfue as he stated:

Imagine Ninja being man enough to fight me

The statement concluded with emojis but it didn’t end there. Tfue went on to post a video on his YouTube channel which was titled “NINJA CHALLENGES ME TO A BOXING MATCH.” He elaborates that he is aware of the hack but a rivalry between the two streamers certainly exists.

Both these streamers have been streaming games when H1Z1, the Battle Royale game, was still a thing. Their supposed rivalry continued when they streamed PUBG and is present in Fortnite as well. Turner claims that Ninja has been trying to jeopardize his increasing popularity by getting him banned behind his back. Turner says :

Ever since I started blowing up on social media, blowing up on Twitch, whatever it may be, he’s been trying to tear me down. He’s been talking s*** behind my back.

On the basis of this reasoning, Turner challenges Ninja to fight him in any form of martial arts. He then says that the success of the Logan Paul vs KSI boxing match is enough reason to give this a shot.

Tfue then mentions Ninja’s move to the Mixer platform and says that his viewership went down since he left Twitch. He compares their viewership and shows he is way above Ninja in terms of getting views.

Ninja responded to Tfue on Twitter and this is what he had to say:

I have no interest in fighting you Tfue. I don’t hate you, I don’t want you to fail, but I also don’t appreciate you using my twitter being hacked as a publicity stunt. It was a breach in privacy which nobody deserve to deal with, your making it worse for me and helping him.

Looks like Ninja has no intention of fighting Tfue and blames him for using this hack as a publicity stunt. As of right now, it seems highly unlikely that we will get a boxing fight between the two similar to the KSI vs Logan Paul fight. Things could settle down as time goes on but, as of right now, the two streamers seem to be on terrible terms with each other.