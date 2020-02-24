Next God Of War Wants To “Set The Bar” For PS5 Visuals

The recent God of War sequel to the original trilogy was an absolute marvel to play on PlayStation 4. Hailed for successfully revitalizing the franchise without losing the core identity of preceding installments, it went without saying that Sony would not let the new Norse-themed narrative remain unfinished.

God of War will indeed receive a follow-up on PlayStation 5 and while no announcements have been made, the developer has clearly ascertained an intention to give Kratos (and his son) a grandeur return in the coming years.

According to a recent job listing from Sony, Santa Monica Studio is searching for a senior visual effects artist “to create jaw dropping visuals that set the bar” for PlayStation 5. The chosen candidate will also be responsible for bringing “visceral epic experiences to life” and building “effects that improve gameplay” with the award-winning God of War development team.

Last month, narrative animator Kim Newman posted of picture of herself in a motion-capture suit that many took as a hint for the next God of War installment. Since then, Santa Monica Studio has listed several job openings — all equally hinting the highly anticipated installment.

In a development documentary called Raising Kratos, Santa Monica Studio revealed how a “herculean effort” went into the five-year process of making God of War for PlayStation 4. Also, creative director Cory Barlog is not the kind to simply rush development just to get a product out on the market. Hence, fair to say, the next-generation entry of God of War will not be anytime soon. Seeing Kratos as part of the launch lineup of PlayStation 5 at the end of the year would be a dream. A more likely release window would perhaps be somewhere in 2022.

God of War sold over 3.1 million copies worldwide within three days of release and over 5 million copies within the launch month. As of last year, God of War has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, making it a stellar success for Sony.