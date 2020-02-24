Minecraft Piglin Guide

First, let us help you know what are “Piglins”. Minecraft Piglins are new neutral monsters coming to the game in the upcoming Nether update.

Piglins are useful for bartering and trading with for certain items that aren’t renewable in your Minecraft world!

Minecraft Piglin

Piglins can only be found in The Nether. They spawn most commonly in the Crimson Forest biome, but will sometimes rarely spawn in the Nether Wastes biome.

Piglins spawn commonly in groups of 1–3 in crimson forest and uncommonly in the nether wastes biomes. Each piglin has a 25% chance of being a baby.

What Happens If They Start Attacking You!

If you’ve found some Piglins, they might start attacking you and if you want to prevent that from happening you will need to equip Golden Armor.

You need at least one gold piece equipped, and the Piglins will stop attacking you immediately!

Piglins have 8.5% chance of dropping their naturally-spawned equipment and drop it with random durability. Each level of Looting increases the chance by 1 percentage point (11.5% chance with Looting III).

Their naturally spawned equipment includes

Golden Sword

Crossbow

Any random gold armor piece

Any picked-up equipment or other picked items have 100% chance of dropping and drop without changing the damage that has accumulated on it.

The main interest of Piglins is that you can trade with them to obtain an item at random. These items come from a set list, but you will receive some more often than others.

Piglins only want Gold Bars, which you can hand or throw them on the ground and they will reward you with one of the items listed below. This is just a small list as there are a lot more items

Nether Quartz

Warped Fungi

Soul Sand

Red Mushroom

Nether Brick

Flint

The Piglin will stare at the Gold Bar for a brief period, in this time you cannot give them another one. Once they put the bar away, you can then give them another one and receive a new item.