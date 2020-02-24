Hideki Kamiya: Bayonetta 3 Development “Progressing Smoothly”

The folks over at Famitsu recently got a chance to sit down with Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba from Platinum Games, leading to a discussion regarding the discussion of the Bayonetta franchise.

During the interview via siliconera, Inaba stated that his first project at Platinum Games “was Bayonetta”. Hideki then added that:

Bayonetta was originally developed for Xbox 360, and we didn’t even think about developing it for PlayStation 3.

Inaba went on to say that they were unsure about choosing the platform for the Bayonetta game. He stated:

We didn’t know which console’s players would enjoy our games more, so we prioritized the console that was easier to develop for. We couldn’t afford to think about a multiplatform release.

This gives us an insight into the thought process of developers when choosing platforms for their upcoming games. It goes to show that having a multiplatform release for a game is a tedious task and requires a lot of pre-planning and resources. Kamiya then shares the moment when they tested the Bayonetta game: Hideki Kamiya then proceeds to give us some information regarding the development of Bayonetta 3:

Bayonetta 3‘s development is progressing smoothly. Actually, there’s a lot of info hidden in the teaser announcement in 2017

Platinum Games announced that Bayonetta 3 was being developed for Nintendo Switch during the 2017 Game Awards. The teaser trailer that they released was one minute long and showed Bayonetta in action. Let us not forget that we have been hearing of Bayonetta 3’s development for a while now. It was almost 2 years ago that the developers claimed that the development of the game is going well.

Fans are annoyed because it feels like Platinum Games isn’t putting out much marketing material for the game. The developers just keep assuring fans that the game is being made rather than putting out actual proof. Although this news does provide hope that the project is not dead. Hopefully, Platinum Games comes out with the official release date for the game soon.