Explaining The Terrain in Humankind

While the game is still in development, developers Amplitude Studios shared a new look at their upcoming 4X game Humankind. The Humankind dev diary sheds light on how the terrain in Humankind is different and diverse, why are vantage points important, how to tackle the killer terrain, what is the importance of planning.

The makers of the game Humankind, Amplitude studios have payed extra attention to the map of this 4X title, as the terrain or the map is considered a core aspect of any modern strategy game.

Amplitude Studios has recently released multiple videos regarding Humankind which reveal different aspects of the game, however, the eye-catching part is where the terrain is being revealed. Spectators believe that the terrain of this title, will play an important part in its success.

To promote the game the developers, held a press release in which they interacted with the guests and gaming enthusiasts.

During this event, another video “Reimagining Terrain” was showcased, that contained breath-taking gameplay footages of the game, during the press release, the developers addressed, enlightened the audience regarding the various options the players had in this game, like for example, Exploring the various parts of the map, develop cities, produce new war/battle strategies.

Moreover, this title, let’s its player-base explore multiple terrains, like mountains/hilly, areas with high low vegetation, rivers, flatlands.

Timothée Raulin the 3D programmer of the game states that the terrain is designed in a such a way, that players will have to put in extra effort and cognitive abilities, to design new strategies for every terrain, which will make the title more challenging.

For example, you come up with an idea to cross the sloping terrain, you successfully cross it, the next terrain might be of different nature, like cliffs, here you’ll have to come up with a new plan.

In other words, the game developers have created a lot of challenges for the players, you’ll have to become a true competent leader if you want to attain victory, lead your troops, defeat the adversary, use your gray matter to surpass the killer terrain, build your bases.

On the other hand, the developers also admitted that the game was not made too much realistic, as realistic games sometimes get boring, however, the game will make sense once the players try it out.

Like any typical strategy game, Humankind also focuses on vantage points, these points are areas that have higher elevation, therefore, your team can scout the whole area from here.

This is quite an important point, as sometime, thick vegetation or valleys can block your sight of view, therefore increasing the chance of skirmishes with nearby enemies.

Moreover, while planning ambushes on enemy territories, nearby vantage points can be used to observe their positions.

The best possible method to plan an offensive against a powerful adversary would be to sit on elevated point, from this point you can craft a plan by monitoring/ understanding the strong and weak points of your enemy.

Amplitude studios are really hopeful that the title due to its fascinating landscape will become a success story in the world of strategy games, although no release date has been unveiled as of now.