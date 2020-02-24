Eskel, Lambert, And Coen Join The Witcher Season 2

Geralt, played by Henry Cavill, will not be the only monster-hunting witcher to appear in the upcoming second season of The Witcher.

According to an announcement made by Netflix on the weekend, the official cast has been increased to account for three more witchers. Eskel and Lambert, familiar to those who have gone through the trilogy of games, will be played by Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Sygeplejeskolen) and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) respectively. In the most recent installment, Eskel and Lambert helped out Geralt and Ciri in the defence of Kaer Morhen against the Wild Hunt.

Coen, the third witcher to be appearing in the Netflix series, might however be an unfamiliar name because he was missing from the games and only appears in the novels. He eventually trained Ciri in the art of sword fighting and will be played by Yasen Atour (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation).

The Continent just got a little bigger. Here’s the new cast of #TheWitcher Season 2: Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Mecia Simson as Francesca — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 21, 2020

Those three, alongside Geralt, might not be the only witchers to make the cut. Vesemir is also said to be making an appearance. Last week, Netflix was reported to have made contact with Mark Hamill (Star Wars) after Michael Keaton (Birdman) and Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) declined the role. In either case, Netflix seems to be bent on finding someone to play Vesemir in the second season.

The Witcher, comprising eight episodes in total for the first season, is now officially available to stream on Netflix. The highly anticipated television series is actually based on the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski and not the games that were developed by CD Projekt Red, which is important to know beforehand since there are several stark differences between the two.

As for the second season, Netflix will start shooting later this year with a probable premier sometime next year. While not confirmed, the second season of The Witcher will probably feature more episodes than before. The stellar success from the first season just assured Netflix that fans want more than just eight episodes, even if their runtime is long.