Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.21 Is Live, Changes And New Content

Dragon Ball FighterZ has received Update 1.21. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.21 has various new content, loads of adjustments and quite a few bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they updated the UI and they added the Superiority Gauge. Take note that this shows the percentage of your entire team’s remaining health.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2D arcade fighting video game. The game offers combat with a classic flavor but very spectacular, since it includes 3D elements such as the final attacks, special movements and different animations to mimic the animation style of the anime as much as possible. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.21.

The UI has been updated. Z Assist Selection: You can now select 3 different assists per character.

Fixed a bug where hurtboxes would act strangely when an attack was done after blockstun. Bugs: Made it so hitboxes don’t appear while the opponent is in hitstop from some attacks that cause a cinematic thanks to this Dragon Ball FighterZ patch.

The last character gains the following three buffs – More damage; Gains 1 bar of ki gauge; The opponent gets less recoverable health when hit (other than invulnerable moves). Rising jump attacks: Various jumping attacks do not hit crouching state opponents while rising. When landing from the air in blockstun, characters are now in crouching state. Characters are now considered grounded right before landing.

Added a gauge that shows the percentage of your entire team’s health remaining. Ki Charge: Reduced recovery. Reflects Ki blasts. Can be cancelled into Superdash with the H button while mid Ki Charge. Even if the Ki Gauge is full, Ki Charge will still charge for a short duration in thanks to this Dragon Ball FighterZ patch.

Can be cancelled into Superdash or special moves when it causes a cinematic. Dragon Rush: Made it easier to connect in an air combo. Can be cancelled into from 5L. Can be cancelled into Vanish when it hits in a combo. When Dragon Rushes clash, air options (double jumps and airdashes) are now restored.

The opponent comes in faster. The opponent can delay their incoming timing by inputting 4. EX Specials: EX specials only cost 0.5 bars now.

Gave it a higher attack level for clashes in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Z Assist: Made it so that if the opponent has not been out of blockstun for a set amount of time, Z Assists cannot be used again. Made Z Assists hit away from them (uncertain what this means). Changed where Z Assists appear.

You can now airdash by inputting 9 right after jumping. Attacks on Sub-Characters: Made it possible to cancel when and attack hits sub-characters like Saibamen or the Ginyu force.

Here you will find the complete list of Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.21 patch notes. I remind you that Arc System Works and Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Dragon Ball FighterZ released on January 26, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One; and on September 28, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.