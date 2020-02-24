Another Nintendo Direct Coming Later In February?

It seems like its Nintendo Direct season as the show just made its return recently. An ex Nintendo magazine writer claims that there will be another Nintendo Direct later in February.

Last weak, we heard rumors that there will be a Nintendo Direct coming out this week. Nintendo released the latest Direct show on February 20 which was based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Chriss Scullion, who used to be an official Nintendo magazine writer, says there will be another Direct soon. This is what he had to say on Twitter:

I have it on pretty good authority that there will be another ‘proper’ Direct later in February (source has only been wrong once before, but has been spot on plenty of other times).

Considering that the previous rumor turned out to be valid, there is much reason to believe that this assumption is based on solid grounds.

PAX East 2020 is just around the corner and many were surprised that Nintendo was one of the exhibitors. The Japanese video-game company almost has no other upcoming first-party titles other than Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo is known for regularly attending both PAX East and PAX West but they don’t seem to have much to show this time around. Many are speculating that the supposed new Direct show will feature Nintendo’s PAX East 2020 lineup. It would make sense considering we don’t have much information about any upcoming Nintendo Titles.

When Chriss mentioned a “proper” Direct show, he was referring to the shows’ usual runtime and content. Nintendo usually makes these presentations 40 minutes long and multiple games are highlighted during this time. The latest show was 27 minutes long and only focused on one game which takes a departure from the usual format of these shows.

Of course, Chriss Scullion’s statement isn’t anything official. But, given the streak of rumors that have proven to be legitimate, there is a high chance that another Nintendo Direct is coming.