4A Games Wants Ray Tracing For PS5 And Xbox Series X

4A Games has made a commitment to use ray tracing in its upcoming titles. Suffice to say, the notion of the technology becoming a norm in next-gen games is exciting to say the least. As such, the Ukrainian video game company intends to make ray tracing a viable part of its games rather than a distant possibility.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, the chief technology officer of 4A Games, Oles Shishkovstov, was asked about his thoughts on next-gen hardware. He expressed the company’s willingness to delve into the fantastic possibilities of ray tracing technology. This is what he had to say:

We are fully into ray tracing, dropping old-school codepath/techniques completely

This interview was generally focused on 4A Games bringing Metro Redux to Nintendo Switch. The conversation took a turn and it looks like 4A Games is going all-in on Ray tracing. The developer has already shipped Metro Exodus on PC with support for RT. Shishkovstov went on to say:

Internally we experimented a lot and with spectacular results so far. You will need to wait to see what we implement into our future projects

The Ukranian based developer has been at the lead when it comes to experimenting with Ray tracing. At GDC 2018, a Metro Exodus demo showed the game making use of the firm’s RT-based global illumination technology. The game was also previously seen at Gamescom pushing an RTX 2080 Ti to its limits. With further improvements, the game was able to run at 1080p 60 FPS with RT enabled.

When Nvidia came out with their latest RTX cards, people wondered if Ray Tracing was really worth it. Like 8K resolution, RT technology seemed improbable at the time. Games could barely run at 60 FPS with Ray Tracing even on the best graphic cards available. There weren’t many games that supported this graphics technology at the time, either.

It looks like the idea of RT technology becoming the norm doesn’t seem implausible after all. With developers opting to integrate this technology into their upcoming games, RTX cards could become sought after very soon. The CTO’s remarks suggest that the next iteration of the 4A Engine will make use of Ray Tracing more efficiently.

With the upgraded hardware of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, we can hope that these consoles can support Ray Tracing at higher FPS.