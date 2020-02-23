Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Speed Farming Builds Guide

If you’re a beginner to Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, you will need to select a build that suits your pace. There are various builds with different advantages. If you want to grow quickly while farming all sorts of cool material in the game especially endgame gear, we’ve got just the thing for you. This guide will list a few of the best Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Speed Farming Builds, along with their respective attributes.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Speed Farming Builds

Plagueburst/Anomaly Ailment Mage

Attributes

Set Toughness to full and then allocate the rest as you wish.

Passives

You can gain an extra passive point by renovating the Primordial Institute (East) in town.

Major Skill Tree Nodes

Attrition Strategist: 60% chance of inflicting ailment on foes

Backline Raider: 50% increase to both attack and spell casting speeds

The Wild Card: 60% critical hit chance

Merciless Lethality: 100% critical hit damage with less damage from non critical hits

Faith Leech: Recover Force Shield by dealing damage

Kingless Aegis: Block chance gained regardless of weapon

Clandestine Execution: Deal more damage if only one foe is nearby

Immortal Offering: 5% damage boost from killing enemies with an ailment aflliction

Skills

Along with an extra passive point, renovating the Primordial Institute (West) unlocks an extra skill slot. If you want to be able to move around a lot then pick Warpath and Rage dump or Bleeding Edge for Rage dump.

Plagueburst

Nodes

0

2/4

1/3/4

3

Winter’s Grasp

Nodes

1/3

1

1/3/4

1

Bulwark of Dawn

Nodes

1/3/4

0

3

2/3

Anomaly

Nodes

1/4

3

1/2/4

3

Warpath

Nodes

1/3

2/4

3

3

Bleeding Edge

Nodes

3

1/2

1/2

0

Infinity Blades

Nodes

0

2

1/2/4

1

Equipment

Your focus should be on Occult damage % on every available piece. Combine Staff with Spells roll adding Aether & Shadow damage.

You can also apply gems to the following slots:

1 slot for Helmet

3 slots for Chest-Piece

2 slots for Pants

Amulet/Rings

Support (II) – Gemmed with Sapphire for the “+X% Shadow Damage” or Amber for the “+X% Aether Damage”

Sarcan’s Shockwave Build

This build allows for quick material damage. The focus is to stay mobile and cause as much explosions as you can while stunning enemies who been taken down yet. This Build is doable with melee weapon, so pick one that suits your playstyle.

Gameplay tactics are to throw Flight of Gaavanir into a pack, spinning it on the champ typically in the middle. Bladestorm in for clean up. Wings of Ishmir into the next pack, Bladestorm.

Warpath to stun or run away. Juggernaut can be use offensively by pressing twice to explode on a pack when surrounded or defensively if taking a lot of random damage and you need to get away. Once you have the rhythm, it will take a lot of mobs to run out of rage unless you are spamming Bladestorm.

Major Skill Tree Nodes

The Wild Card: 60% critical hit chance

Merciless Lethality: 100% critical hit damage with less damage from non critical hits

Covert Operative: 100% dodge chance score after taking a hit

Heat Of Battle: 25 rage per hit taken

Skills

Bladestorm (Imposing Will, Spoils of War, Cascading Rhythms

Flight of Gaavanir (Mountainous Impact, Tectonic, Ram’s Ricochet

Juggernaut (Strike Rebound, Halted Momentum, Sound Body

Wings of Ishmir (Rippling Impact, Twisting Harbringer

Warpath (Overwhelming Impact, Mania, Unstoppable Charge

Attributes

Ferocity – 85%

Toughness – 5%

Agility – 10%

Wisdom – 0%