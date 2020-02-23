In the second season of Fortnite chapter 2 new challenges are given to the players. One of these Brutus’ Briefing challenges includes landing on Lockie’s Lighthouse, Apres Ski, And Mount Kay. This guide will show you where to land at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay in Fortnite Season 2.

The location of these places can be seen on the challenge table, but for those who aren’t able to remember the exact location can find them using this guide.

Where to Land at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay in Fortnite Season 2

The first two locations are close to each other but each location requires you to land very close to it. The location of Mount Kay is southeast, below Lazy Lake and Retail Row and can be seen on the map as a white mark and to complete the challenge you must land right on top of it.

The second location which is the Apres Ski can be seen at the south end of the map and below Misty Meadows and it is covered with searchlights which makes it a lot easier to find.

The final place which is Lockie’s Lighthouse can be seen as an island northeast of Pleasant Park and to activate the completion of the challenge you must land exactly on top of the lighthouse.

Land at each of these locations to complete the challenge and earn yourself 40,000 XP to level up your battle pass. Completing the challenge will also take you one step closer towards acquiring a new style for the Brutus skin.