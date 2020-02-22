The second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 has introduced a bunch of new locations to the game. One of these is the Agency HQ, located on the tiny island in the middle of the map; which contains a shiny vault inside it. To learn How to Open Agency HQ Vault in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 follow our guide.

Since this vault is now the main point of interest in the game, most of the players in the match will be flocking to it. So be careful when heading there or any of the other hidden vault locations in the game.

How to Open Agency HQ Vault in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

To get to the Agency HQ, travel to the tiny island in the middle of the map where all the rivers meet. Here, you’ll immediately see a sort of spy camp which has multiple buildings and a helipad.

The quickest way to enter the Agency is to go right through the middle of the large building, which is hollow. After you drop down to the floor, go inside one or two rooms, gather some loot, and get ready to fight the boss.

Midas Boss

Midas can spawn in any spot inside the Agency, so you might have to look around a bit to find him. He’s very easy to spot though as he’s made of gold and carries a golden SMG.

Before you get too excited and start fighting him, you have to first take care of the turrets, enemy goons, and other players.

After all of them are taken care of and the coast is clear, you can now start the boss fight with Midas. He’s relatively easy to defeat, as he has quite a small health pool. Just gun him down and watch out for his attacks.

Once you take him down, he will drop his ID card and golden Tommy Gun. His ID card is a legendary item that is reminiscent of the treasure map from the pirate season.

How to Open Agency Vault

In the lobby, move down the hallway on the left and then go down the staircase to the east.

Before you head down, remember to grab a few building supplies so you can easily get past the turrets. After you encounter them, just build walls around them to block their vision.

Once you arrive at the vault door, interact with the ID scanner and use your ID card to unlock the door. Unlock all the chests in there and enjoy your amazing loot!