The theme of the second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 revolves around spies and secret agents, and the top agent is Midas. This guide will show you How to Get The Gold Midas Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

Midas is a suave agent whose body is covered in gold, and he has the special ability to turn everything he touches into gold.

How to Get The Gold Midas Skin in Fortnite Season 2

Before you think about getting the Golden Midas skin, do note that you must have this season’s battle pass to get the skin. You can purchase the battle pass for 900 V-bucks ($9.99) from the Fortnite store.

After you fully level up the entire season pass, you will get Midas as the final reward. This means you have to get to level 100 to get the skin. This is a pretty tough task, and it will take a relatively long amount of time to get there.

The most efficient way to level up is by doing the in-game challenges, finishing the medal punchcard daily, and also doing the extra tasks on the challenge table.

Once you reach level 100 and the skin becomes available, you will have the option to choose from two different versions of it.

The first one is the ‘Shadow’ version of the skin, which has a black suit; while the other is the ‘Ghost’ version of the skin, which has a white suit.

When you use the Midas skin in a match, everything you touch – weapons, vehicles, items – will in fact turn into gold.

This skin will become unavailable once season 2 ends, so start your grind now before it’s too late!