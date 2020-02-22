Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Phone Booth Locations Guide

Fortnite has put in place various phone booths around the map in Season 2; which are actually part of the Brutus Briefing Challenges. If you want to find them, our guide to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Phone Booth Locations will help you.

Not only are these Phone Booth essential for you to finish your challenges, but they also come in pretty handy for getting past vault securities. Auto-turrets will tear you to pieces if you aren’t wearing the proper disguise.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Phone Booth Locations

Each Phone Booth is found in the same area as the Vaults. To find out more about Vaults, check out our detailed guide on how to unlock each one.

All of these places will be crawling with henchmen, so watch your step. It is advised that you make a quick pit stop to get yourself equipped to be able to fend off the numerous henchmen.

The Rig

The first Phone Booth can be found at The Rig, which is located at the South-West corner of the map. After reaching here, you can find the booth lying in between the shipping containers.

Another Phone Booth can be found in the same area right underneath the helipad, east of the previous Phone Booth.

The Agency

You can find two Phone Booths around the vicinity of the huge building ‘The Agency’. One Phone Booth is found in front of the building down some stairs located near some air vents. The other Phone Booth is found on the back of the building towards the right side.

The Grotto

Another Phone Booth can be found at The Grotto (Grotto is located on the Eastern side of the map), the Phone Booth is found pretty much right above the big letter G of Grotto, near the body of water.

The Yacht

The fourth Phone Booth is located at the Yacht; the huge magnificent boat lying in the North-Eastern part of the map. The Phone Booth can be found as you go down the stairs to the Helipad on the deck.

These are currently all the known location for the Phone Booths as of now; we will be updating you with the rest as soon we locate all of them.