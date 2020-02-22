FIFA 20 Copa Libertadores Update Brings Over Thirty New Teams, 500 Players

The new FIFA 20 Copa Libertadores update is coming on March 3, and will not only bring over 30 (32 to be exact) teams to the game, but also 500 new players from South America. The update won’t be very big, somewhere between 4.8 and 5.5 gigs, but will still allow a lot of new content.

The Copa Libertadores is the biggest soccer cup in South America, and the highest level of club football play in that region. While currently only 28 teams have qualified for the cup, the stragglers will also be added to the game in subsequent updates.

The FIFA 20 Copa Libertadores update will allow the cup to be played in tournament mode, with all three of its tiers (Libertadores, Sudamericana and Recopa) ready to be used in career mode for a more authentic experience.

Along with all of the new teams, which include the River Plate and Boca Juniors teams, FIFA Ultimate Team mode will be getting 500 new player for you to try and put on your own ultimate team in that mode. Official jerseys for all of the Copa’s qualifying teams will also be added.

However, even though player names and stats will be getting added in the update, you won’t be able to recognize any of the models and will be stuck with generic models. While we don’t know if the game is going to be adding those at some point in the future, that’s up to EA Sports.

The FIFA 20 Copa Libertadores update will be coming to the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, but if you own the game on the Switch, you’ll have to wait for a while longer, if it comes at all. In the meantime, once again, the update will be coming out on March 3. If you want to see the trailer for the update yourself, you can follow this link to it.