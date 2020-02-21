Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Amulets Guide

There are three different types of accessories in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem and these are Amulets, unique rings, and unique belts. In this guide, we will focus on the Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Amulets.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Amulets

All accessories have their special equipment slot where they can be equipped. These accessories will be obtained by killing enemies and bosses and they will drop it, or inside chests that you will find when exploring the open world.

You can also purchase these accessories from Merchants or can also craft these using different crafting materials.

Here we have a list of all the unique amulets that you can find in Wolcen.

Three Crowns Brooch

This is a unique amulet that will grant your character many bonuses including Occult damage, resistance scores and rage etc. This is one of the rare brooches that were given to spies and messengers who had very special capital information that they had to carry through republican territories.

Required Level: 20

Effects:

+15% Movespeed

+21% Dodge Chance Score

+31% Stamina Regeneration Delay

+17 Agility

Mark of Blackstaff

Kardis was known as the blackstaff of Gomora saw her mother’s death who dreamt of becoming the champion of Bezeriel.

She escaped and took her mother’s amulet with her and poured that rage in her she had due to her mother’s death into the necklace and this amulet became the symbol of jewel of Pariahs.

Lex Filianis

This medallion was found in the fist of a cadaver in the middle of the smoking rubble. This medallion has furious energy and a symbol of those hurt.

Effects:

+23 Wisdom

+27% Additional Damage against Burning Target

+49% Damage from burning enemies

+2% Life Leech from Fire Damage

+488 Maximum Health

+20% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage

High potency Neural Cord

This is another unique amulet found in Wolcen

Searing Reverie

Required Level: 35

Effects:

+25 Toughness

+21% Sacred Damage

+19% All Resistances Score

+25% Healing from Spells

+378 Force Shield

+195 Max Willpower and Rage

Thirst

This is a unique amulet in the shape of tooth and it is actually impossible to track down its real owner, and a hungry for blood necklace.

Bonus:

-24% Maximum Health

+40% Spell Damage

+6 Wisdom

+8% Spell Casting Speed