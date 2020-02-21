Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Minion Builds Guide

There are a number of builds in Wolcen that you can choose from or you can create one yourself as well to suit your needs, whether endgame content, support playstyle or more. Here we have a complete guide on some of the best Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Minion Builds and what perks and benefits of these builds.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Minion Builds

Minion Mage

When you create a build of Mage with Minions there is quite a difference or we can say enhancement to the game that is quite noticeable so here we have the changes in gameplay when you use this build.

Gameplay

It will allow you to summon the Golem right at the beginning.

Can also summon melee zombies right at start.

Can summon ranged zombies at start as well.

Can also channel the parasite on the enemies you want to convert or on the boss as well.

Can also cast Bulwark of dawn when engaging.

When you activate Bulwark then you also need to stay close to the summon you want to heal.

You can also summon minions when they die.

Skills

Bulwark of Dawn (2 – 7 – 9 – 13 – 14 – 16)

Livor Mortis (6 – 10 – 13 – 16)

Hunting Swarm (3 – 5 – 8 – 13 – 16)

Parasite (modifiers 2 – 7 – 9 – 13 – 14 – 16)

Feeding Swarm (5 – 7 – 11 – 14)

Stats

+30% crit chance

+40% spells ailment chance

Lots of Toughness for resistance

Nothing in Agility

Stuff

This is the extra stuff that you get with this build

Lots of Health and Force shield

Two-handed staff with Occult/Aether damage

Spell damage

Spells Critical Chance/Damage

Occult damage bonus where possible