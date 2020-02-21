Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Gems Guide

Gem Name Bonus gained

Chipped Alexandrite Offensive (I): +14% Attacks Critical Damage Offensive (II): +14% Spells Critical Damage Offensive (III): +9% Critical Hit Damage Defensive (I): +4% Block Chance Defensive (II): +4% Block Efficiency Defensive (III): +5% to All Resistances Score Support (I): +10% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Score Support (II): +10% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score Support (III): +7% Critical Hit Chance Score

Crude Alexandrite Offensive (I): +15% Attacks Critical Damage Offensive (II): +15% Spells Critical Damage Offensive (III): +10% Critical Hit Damage Defensive (I): +5% Block Chance Defensive (II): +5% Block Efficiency Defensive (III): +6% to All Resistances Score Support (I): +12% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Score Support (II): +12% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score Support (III): +8% Critical Hit Chance Score

Raw Alexandrite Offensive (I): +16% Attacks Critical Damage Offensive (II): +16% Spells Critical Damage Offensive (III): +11% Critical Hit Damage Defensive (I): +5% Block Chance Defensive (II): +5% Block Efficiency Defensive (III): +7% to All Resistances Score Support (I): +14% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Support (II): +14% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score Support (III): +9% Critical Hit Chance Scor

Flawed Alexandrite Offensive (I): +17% Attacks Critical Damage Offensive (II): +17% Spells Critical Damage Offensive (III): +12% Critical Hit Damage Defensive (I): +6% Block Chance Defensive (II): +6% Block Efficiency Defensive (III): +8% to All Resistances Score Support (I): +16% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Support (II): +16% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score Support (III): +10% Critical Hit Chance Score

Alexandrite Offensive (I): +18% Attacks Critical Damage Offensive (II): +18% Spells Critical Damage Offensive (III): +13% Critical Hit Damage Defensive (I): +7% Block Chance Defensive (II): +7% Block Efficiency Defensive (III): +9% to All Resistances Score Support (I): +18% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Support (II): +18% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score Support (III): +11% Critical Hit Chance Score

Fine Alexandrite Offensive (I): +19% Attacks Critical Damage Offensive (II): +19% Spells Critical Damage Offensive (III): +14% Critical Hit Damage Defensive (I): +8% Block Chance Defensive (II): +8% Block Efficiency Defensive (III): +10% to All Resistances Score Support (I): +20% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Support (II): +20% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score Support (III): +12% Critical Hit Chance Score

Chipped Topaz Offensive (I): +3-3 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Fire Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +4% Burn Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +9% Fire Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +50 Maximum Health Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Fire Damage Support (II): +9% Fire Damage Support (III): +10% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage

Crude Topaz Offensive (I): +6-6 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 6-6 Fire Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +5% Burn Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +10% Fire Resistance Score Defensive (II): +5% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +100 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage Support (II): +10% Fire Damage Support (III): +12% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage

Raw Topaz Offensive (I): +9-9 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 9-9 Fire Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +6% Burn Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +11% Fire Resistance Score Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +150 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage Support (II): +11% Fire Damage Support (III): +14% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage

Flawed Topaz Offensive (I): +12-12 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 12-12 Fire Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +7% Burn Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +12% Fire Resistance Score Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +200 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage Support (II): +12% Fire Damage Support (III): +16% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage

Topaz Offensive (I): +14-14 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 14-14 Fire Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +8% Burn Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +13% Fire Resistance Score Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +250 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage Support (II): +13% Fire Damage Support (III): +18% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage

Fine Topaz Offensive (I): +17-17 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 17-17 Fire Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +9% Burn Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +14% Fire Resistance Score Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +300 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage Support (II): +14% Fire Damage Support (III): +20% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage

Chipped Sapphire Offensive (I): +3-3 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Shadow Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +9% Shadow Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Shadow Damage Support (II): +9% Shadow Damage Support (III): +10% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage

Crude Sapphire Offensive (I): +6-6 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 6-6 Shadow Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +10% Shadow Resistance Score Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage Support (II): +10% Shadow Damage Support (III): +12% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage

Raw Sapphire Offensive (I): +9-9 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 9-9 Shadow Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +11% Shadow Resistance Score Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage Support (II): +11% Shadow Damage Support (III): +14% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage

Flawed Sapphire Offensive (I): +12-12 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 12-12 Shadow Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +16% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +12% Shadow Resistance Score Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage Support (II): +12% Shadow Damage Support (III): +16% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage

Sapphire Offensive (I): +14-14 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 14-14 Shadow Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +18% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +13% Shadow Resistance Score Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage Support (II): +13% Shadow Damage Support (III): +18% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage

Fine Sapphire Offensive (I): +17-17 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 17-17 Shadow Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +19% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +14% Shadow Resistance Score Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage Support (II): +14% Shadow Damage Support (III): +20% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage

Chipped Amethyst Offensive (I): +10% Attack Speed Score Offensive (II): +10% Casting Speed Score Offensive (III): +7% Attack and Casting Speed Score Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration Defensive (II): +100% Force Shield Regeneration Rate Defensive (III): +0.4% Global Life Leech Support (I): 10% Resource Generation Support (II): +3 Willpower Regeneration Support (III): +10% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage

Crude Amethyst Offensive (I): +12% Attack Speed Score Offensive (II): +12% Casting Speed Score Offensive (III): +8% Attack and Casting Speed Score Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration Defensive (II): +200% Force Shield Regeneration Rate Defensive (III): +0.5% Global Life Leech Support (I): 12% Resource Generation Support (II): +5 Willpower Regeneration Support (III): +12% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage

Raw Amethyst Offensive (I): +14% Attack Speed Score Offensive (II): +14% Casting Speed Score Offensive (III): +9% Attack and Casting Speed Score Defensive (I): +15 Health Regeneration Defensive (II): +300% Force Shield Regeneration Rate Defensive (III): +0.6% Global Life Leech Support (I): 14% Resource Generation Support (II): +7 Willpower Regeneration Support (III): +14% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage

Flawed Amethyst Offensive (I): +16% Attack Speed Score Offensive (II): +16% Spell Casting Speed Score Offensive (III): +10% Attack and Casting Speed Score Defensive (I): +30 Health Regeneration Defensive (II): +400% Force Shield Regeneration Rate Defensive (III): 0.7% Global Life Leech Support (I): 16% Resource Generation Support (II): +9 Willpower Regeneration Support (III): +16% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage

Amethyst Offensive (I): +18% Attack Speed Score Offensive (II): +18% Spell Casting Speed Score Offensive (III): +12% Attack and Casting Speed Score Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration Defensive (II): +XX% Force Shield Regeneration Rate Defensive (III): XX% Global Life Leech Support (I): 18% Resource Generation Support (II): +11 Willpower Regeneration Support (III): +18% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage

Fine Amethyst Offensive (I): +20% Attack Speed Score Offensive (II): +20% Spell Casting Speed Score Offensive (III): +14% Attack and Casting Speed Score Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration Defensive (II): +XX% Force Shield Regeneration Rate Defensive (III): XX% Global Life Leech Support (I): 20% Resource Generation Support (II): +13 Willpower Regeneration Support (III): +20% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage

Chipped Amber Offensive (I): +3-3 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Aether Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +9% Aether Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Aether Damage Support (II): +9% Aether Damage Support (III): +10% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage

Crude Amber Offensive (I): +6-6 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 6-6 Aether Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +10% Aether Resistance Score Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +100 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage Support (II): +10% Aether Damage Support (III): +12% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage

Raw Amber Offensive (I): +9-9 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 9-9 Aether Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +11% Aether Resistance Score Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage Support (II): +11% Aether Damage Support (III): +14% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage

Flawed Amber Offensive (I): +12-12 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 12-12 Aether Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +16% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +12% Aether Resistance Score Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage Support (II): +12% Aether Damage Support (III): +16% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage

Amber Offensive (I): +14-14 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 14-14 Aether Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +18% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +13% Aether Resistance Score Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage Support (II): +13% Aether Damage Support (III): +18% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage

Fine Amber Offensive (I): +17-17 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 17-17 Aether Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +19% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +14% Aether Resistance Score Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage Support (II): +14% Aether Damage Support (III): +20% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage

Chipped Emerald Offensive (I): +3-3 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Toxic Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +4% Poison Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +9% Toxic Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield Support (I): +0.8% Life leech from Toxic Damage Support (II): +9% Toxic Damage Support (III): +10% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage

Crude Emerald Offensive (I): +6-6 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 6-6 Toxic Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +5% Poison Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +10% Toxic Resistance Score Defensive (II): +5% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +100 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage Support (II): +10% Toxic Damage Support (III): +12% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage

Raw Emerald Offensive (I): +9-9 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 9-9 Toxic Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +6% Poison Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +11% Toxic Resistance Score Defensive (II): +6% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage Support (II): +11% Toxic Damage Support (III): +14% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage

Flawed Emerald Offensive (I): +12-12 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 12-12 Toxic Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +7% Poison Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +12% Toxic Resistance Score Defensive (II): +7% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage Support (II): +12% Toxic Damage Support (III): +16% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage

Emerald Offensive (I): +14-14 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 14-14 Toxic Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +8% Poison Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +13% Toxic Resistance Score Defensive (II): +8% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage Support (II): +13% Toxic Damage Support (III): +18% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage

Fine Emerald Offensive (I): +17-17 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 17-17 Toxic Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +9% Poison Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +14% Toxic Resistance Score Defensive (II): +9% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage Support (II): +14% Toxic Damage Support (III): +20% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage

Chipped Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +3-3 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Lightning Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +4% Shock Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +9% Lightning Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage Support (II): +10% Lightning Damage Support (III): +12% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage

Crude Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +3-3 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Lightning Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +4% Shock Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +9% Lightning Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage Support (II): +10% Lightning Damage Support (III): +12% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage

Raw Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +9-9 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 9-9 Lightning Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +6% Shock Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +11% Lightning Resistance Score Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage Support (II): +11% Lightning Damage Support (III): +14% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage

Flawed Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +12-12 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 12-12 Lightning Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +7% Shock Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +12% Lightning Resistance Score Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage Support (II): +12% Lightning Damage Support (III): +16% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage

Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +14-14 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 14-14 Lightning Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +8% Shock Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +13% Lightning Resistance Score Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage Support (II): +13% Lightning Damage Support (III): +18% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage

Fine Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +17-17 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon Offensive (II): 17-17 Lightning Damage added to spells Offensive (III): +9% Shock Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +14% Lightning Resistance Score Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage Support (II): +14% Lightning Damage Support (III): +20% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage

Chipped Ruby Offensive (I): +3-3 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Rend Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +4% Bleed Ailment Damage Defensive (I): 9% Rend Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +9% Rend Damage Support (III): +10% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage

Crude Ruby Offensive (I): +6-6 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 6-6 Rend Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +5% Bleed Ailment Damage Defensive (I): 10% Rend Resistance Score Defensive (II): +5% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +10% Rend Damage Support (III): +12% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage

Raw Ruby Offensive (I): +9-9 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 9-9 Rend Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +6% Bleed Ailment Damage Defensive (I): +11% Rend Resistance Score Defensive (II): +6% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +11% Rend Damage Support (III): +14% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage

Flawed Ruby Offensive (I): +12-12 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 12-12 Rend Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +7% Bleed Ailment Damage Defensive (I): 12% Rend Resistance Score Defensive (II): +7% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +12% Rend Damage Support (III): +16% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage

Ruby Offensive (I): +14-14 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 14-14 Rend Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +8% Bleed Ailment Damage Defensive (I): 13% Rend Resistance Score Defensive (II): +8% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +13% Rend Damage Support (III): +18% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage

Fine Ruby Offensive (I): +17-17 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 17-17 Rend Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +9% Bleed Ailment Damage Defensive (I): 14% Rend Resistance Score Defensive (II): +9% Material Resistance Score Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +14% Rend Damage Support (III): +20% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage

Chipped Silverstone Offensive (I): +3-3 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Sacred Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +9% Sacred Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +50 Maximum Health Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +9% Sacred Damage Support (III): +10% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage

Crude Silverstone Offensive (I): +6-6 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 6-6 Sacred Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +10% Sacred Resistance Score Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +100 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +10% Sacred Damage Support (III): +12% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage

Raw Silverstone Offensive (I): +9-9 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 9-9 Sacred Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +11% Sacred Resistance Score Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +150 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +11% Sacred Damage Support (III): +14% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage

Flawed Silverstone Offensive (I): +12-12 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 12-12 Sacred Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +16% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +12% Sacred Resistance Score Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +200 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +12% Sacred Damage Support (III): +16% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage

Silverstone Offensive (I): +14-14 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 14-14 Sacred Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +18% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +13% Sacred Resistance Score Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +250 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +13% Sacred Damage Support (III): +18% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage

Fine Silverstone Offensive (I): +17-17 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 17-17 Sacred Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +19% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +14% Sacred Resistance Score Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score Defensive (III): +300 Maximum Health Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage Support (II): +14% Sacred Damage Support (III): +20% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage

Chipped Diamond Offensive (I): +3-3 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 3-3 Frost Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +9% Frost Resistance Score Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +0.8% Frost Damage into Life Leech Support (II): +9% Frost Damage Support (III): +10% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage

Crude Diamond Offensive (I): +6-6 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 6.6 Frost Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +10% Frost Resistance Score Defensive (II): +5% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech Support (II): +10% Frost Damage Support (III): +12% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage

Raw Diamond Offensive (I): +9-9 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 9-9 Frost Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +11% Frost Resistance Score Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech Support (II): +11% Frost Damage Support (III): +14% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage

Flawed Diamond Offensive (I): +12-12 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 12-12 Frost Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +16% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +12% Frost Resistance Score Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech Support (II): +12% Frost Damage Support (III): +16% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage

Diamond Offensive (I): +14-14 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 14-14 Frost Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +18% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +13% Frost Resistance Score Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech Support (II): +13% Frost Damage Support (III): +18% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage

Fine Diamond Offensive (I): +17-17 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon Offensive (II): 17-17 Frost Damage added to Spells Offensive (III): +19% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies Defensive (I): +14% Frost Resistance Score Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech Support (II): +14% Frost Damage Support (III): +20% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage