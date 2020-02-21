Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Gems Guide

In Wolcen, gems are an important game mechanic as they provide boosts to your weapons and armor. In this guide, we will list all the Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Gems and also what stats they boost.

Gems can be acquired by exploring the game world or by purchasing them from different merchants. There are many different gems and each of them affects and boost your stats differently. You can also remove the Gems from a piece of equipment at the jeweler.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Gems

Below are all the gems present in Wolcen and the bonuses they offer based on their tier and slots you socket them in.

Gem Name Bonus gained
Chipped Alexandrite Offensive (I): +14% Attacks Critical Damage

Offensive (II): +14% Spells Critical Damage

Offensive (III): +9% Critical Hit Damage

 

Defensive (I): +4% Block Chance

Defensive (II): +4% Block Efficiency

Defensive (III): +5% to All Resistances Score

 

Support (I): +10% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (II): +10% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (III): +7% Critical Hit Chance Score
Crude Alexandrite Offensive (I): +15% Attacks Critical Damage

Offensive (II): +15% Spells Critical Damage

Offensive (III): +10% Critical Hit Damage

 

Defensive (I): +5% Block Chance

Defensive (II): +5% Block Efficiency

Defensive (III): +6% to All Resistances Score

 

Support (I): +12% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (II): +12% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (III): +8% Critical Hit Chance Score
Raw Alexandrite Offensive (I): +16% Attacks Critical Damage

Offensive (II): +16% Spells Critical Damage

Offensive (III): +11% Critical Hit Damage

 

Defensive (I): +5% Block Chance

Defensive (II): +5% Block Efficiency

Defensive (III): +7% to All Resistances Score

 

Support (I): +14% Attacks Critical Hit Chance

Support (II): +14% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (III): +9% Critical Hit Chance Scor

 
Flawed Alexandrite Offensive (I): +17% Attacks Critical Damage

Offensive (II): +17% Spells Critical Damage

Offensive (III): +12% Critical Hit Damage

 

Defensive (I): +6% Block Chance

Defensive (II): +6% Block Efficiency

Defensive (III): +8% to All Resistances Score

 

Support (I): +16% Attacks Critical Hit Chance

Support (II): +16% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (III): +10% Critical Hit Chance Score
Alexandrite Offensive (I): +18% Attacks Critical Damage

Offensive (II): +18% Spells Critical Damage

Offensive (III): +13% Critical Hit Damage

 

Defensive (I): +7% Block Chance

Defensive (II): +7% Block Efficiency

Defensive (III): +9% to All Resistances Score

 

Support (I): +18% Attacks Critical Hit Chance

Support (II): +18% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (III): +11% Critical Hit Chance Score
Fine Alexandrite Offensive (I): +19% Attacks Critical Damage

Offensive (II): +19% Spells Critical Damage

Offensive (III): +14% Critical Hit Damage

 

Defensive (I): +8% Block Chance

Defensive (II): +8% Block Efficiency

Defensive (III): +10% to All Resistances Score

 

Support (I): +20% Attacks Critical Hit Chance

Support (II): +20% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (III): +12% Critical Hit Chance Score
Chipped Topaz Offensive (I): +3-3 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 3-3 Fire Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +4% Burn Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +9% Fire Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +50 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Fire Damage

Support (II): +9% Fire Damage

Support (III): +10% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
Crude Topaz Offensive (I): +6-6 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 6-6 Fire Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +5% Burn Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +10% Fire Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +5% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +100 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage

Support (II): +10% Fire Damage

Support (III): +12% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
Raw Topaz Offensive (I): +9-9 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 9-9 Fire Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +6% Burn Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +11% Fire Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +150 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage

Support (II): +11% Fire Damage

Support (III): +14% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
Flawed Topaz Offensive (I): +12-12 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 12-12 Fire Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +7% Burn Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +12% Fire Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +200 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage

Support (II): +12% Fire Damage

Support (III): +16% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
Topaz Offensive (I): +14-14 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 14-14 Fire Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +8% Burn Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +13% Fire Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +250 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage

Support (II): +13% Fire Damage

Support (III): +18% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
Fine Topaz Offensive (I): +17-17 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 17-17 Fire Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +9% Burn Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +14% Fire Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +300 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage

Support (II): +14% Fire Damage

Support (III): +20% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
Chipped Sapphire Offensive (I): +3-3 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II):  3-3 Shadow Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +9% Shadow Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Shadow Damage

Support (II): +9% Shadow Damage

Support (III): +10% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
Crude Sapphire Offensive (I): +6-6 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 6-6 Shadow Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +10% Shadow Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage

Support (II): +10% Shadow Damage

Support (III): +12% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
Raw Sapphire Offensive (I): +9-9 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 9-9 Shadow Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +11% Shadow Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage

Support (II): +11% Shadow Damage

Support (III): +14% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
Flawed Sapphire Offensive (I): +12-12 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 12-12 Shadow Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +16% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +12% Shadow Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage

Support (II): +12% Shadow Damage

Support (III): +16% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
Sapphire Offensive (I): +14-14 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 14-14 Shadow Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +18% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +13% Shadow Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage

Support (II): +13% Shadow Damage

Support (III): +18% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
Fine Sapphire Offensive (I): +17-17 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 17-17 Shadow Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +19% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +14% Shadow Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage

Support (II): +14% Shadow Damage

Support (III): +20% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
Chipped Amethyst Offensive (I): +10% Attack Speed Score

Offensive (II): +10% Casting Speed Score

Offensive (III): +7% Attack and Casting Speed Score

 

Defensive (I):  +XX Health Regeneration

Defensive (II): +100% Force Shield Regeneration Rate

Defensive (III): +0.4% Global Life Leech

 

Support (I): 10% Resource Generation

Support (II): +3 Willpower Regeneration

Support (III): +10% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
Crude Amethyst Offensive (I): +12% Attack Speed Score

Offensive (II): +12% Casting Speed Score

Offensive (III): +8% Attack and Casting Speed Score

 

Defensive (I):  +XX Health Regeneration

Defensive (II): +200% Force Shield Regeneration Rate

Defensive (III): +0.5% Global Life Leech

 

Support (I): 12% Resource Generation

Support (II): +5 Willpower Regeneration

Support (III): +12% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
Raw Amethyst Offensive (I): +14% Attack Speed Score

Offensive (II): +14% Casting Speed Score

Offensive (III): +9% Attack and Casting Speed Score

 

Defensive (I):  +15 Health Regeneration

Defensive (II): +300% Force Shield Regeneration Rate

Defensive (III): +0.6% Global Life Leech

 

Support (I): 14% Resource Generation

Support (II): +7 Willpower Regeneration

Support (III): +14% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
Flawed Amethyst Offensive (I): +16% Attack Speed Score

Offensive (II): +16% Spell Casting Speed Score

Offensive (III): +10% Attack and Casting Speed Score

 

Defensive (I): +30 Health Regeneration

Defensive (II): +400% Force Shield Regeneration Rate

Defensive (III): 0.7% Global Life Leech

 

Support (I): 16% Resource Generation

Support (II): +9 Willpower Regeneration

Support (III): +16% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
Amethyst Offensive (I): +18% Attack Speed Score

Offensive (II): +18% Spell Casting Speed Score

Offensive (III): +12% Attack and Casting Speed Score

 

Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration

Defensive (II): +XX% Force Shield Regeneration Rate

Defensive (III): XX% Global Life Leech

 

Support (I): 18% Resource Generation

Support (II): +11 Willpower Regeneration

Support (III): +18% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
Fine Amethyst Offensive (I): +20% Attack Speed Score

Offensive (II): +20% Spell Casting Speed Score

Offensive (III): +14% Attack and Casting Speed Score

 

Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration

Defensive (II): +XX% Force Shield Regeneration Rate

Defensive (III): XX% Global Life Leech

 

Support (I): 20% Resource Generation

Support (II): +13 Willpower Regeneration

Support (III): +20% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
Chipped Amber Offensive (I): +3-3 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 3-3 Aether Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +9% Aether Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Aether Damage

Support (II): +9% Aether Damage

Support (III): +10% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
Crude Amber Offensive (I): +6-6 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 6-6 Aether Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +10% Aether Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +100 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage

Support (II): +10% Aether Damage

Support (III): +12% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
Raw Amber Offensive (I): +9-9 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 9-9 Aether Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +11% Aether Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage

Support (II): +11% Aether Damage

Support (III): +14% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
Flawed Amber Offensive (I): +12-12 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 12-12 Aether Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +16% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +12% Aether Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage

Support (II): +12% Aether Damage

Support (III): +16% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
Amber Offensive (I): +14-14 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 14-14 Aether Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +18% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +13% Aether Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage

Support (II): +13% Aether Damage

Support (III): +18% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
Fine Amber Offensive (I): +17-17 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 17-17 Aether Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +19% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +14% Aether Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage

Support (II): +14% Aether Damage

Support (III): +20% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
Chipped Emerald Offensive (I): +3-3 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 3-3 Toxic Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +4% Poison Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +9% Toxic Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +0.8% Life leech from Toxic Damage

Support (II): +9% Toxic Damage

Support (III): +10% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
Crude Emerald Offensive (I): +6-6 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 6-6 Toxic Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +5% Poison Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +10% Toxic Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +5% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +100 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage

Support (II): +10% Toxic Damage

Support (III): +12% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
Raw Emerald Offensive (I): +9-9 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 9-9 Toxic Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +6% Poison Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +11% Toxic Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +6% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage

Support (II): +11% Toxic Damage

Support (III): +14% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
Flawed Emerald Offensive (I): +12-12 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 12-12 Toxic Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +7% Poison Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +12% Toxic Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +7% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage

Support (II): +12% Toxic Damage

Support (III): +16% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
Emerald Offensive (I): +14-14 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 14-14 Toxic Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +8% Poison Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +13% Toxic Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +8% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage

Support (II): +13% Toxic Damage

Support (III): +18% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
Fine Emerald Offensive (I): +17-17 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 17-17 Toxic Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +9% Poison Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +14% Toxic Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +9% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage

Support (II): +14% Toxic Damage

Support (III): +20% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
Chipped Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +3-3 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 3-3 Lightning Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +4% Shock Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +9% Lightning Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage

Support (II): +10% Lightning Damage

Support (III): +12% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
Crude Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +3-3 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 3-3 Lightning Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +4% Shock Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +9% Lightning Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage

Support (II): +10% Lightning Damage

Support (III): +12% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
Raw Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +9-9 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 9-9 Lightning Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +6% Shock Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +11% Lightning Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage

Support (II): +11% Lightning Damage

Support (III): +14% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
Flawed Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +12-12 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 12-12 Lightning Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +7% Shock Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +12% Lightning Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage

Support (II): +12% Lightning Damage

Support (III): +16% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +14-14 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 14-14 Lightning Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +8% Shock Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +13% Lightning Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage

Support (II): +13% Lightning Damage

Support (III): +18% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
Fine Lapis Lazuli Offensive (I): +17-17 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon

Offensive (II): 17-17 Lightning Damage added to spells

Offensive (III): +9% Shock Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +14% Lightning Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield

 

Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage

Support (II): +14% Lightning Damage

Support (III): +20% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
Chipped Ruby Offensive (I): +3-3 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 3-3 Rend Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +4% Bleed Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): 9% Rend Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +9% Rend Damage

Support (III): +10% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
Crude Ruby Offensive (I): +6-6 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 6-6 Rend Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +5% Bleed Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): 10% Rend Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +5% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +10% Rend Damage

Support (III): +12% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
Raw Ruby Offensive (I):  +9-9 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 9-9 Rend Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +6% Bleed Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): +11% Rend Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +6% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +11% Rend Damage

Support (III): +14% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
Flawed Ruby Offensive (I): +12-12 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 12-12 Rend Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +7% Bleed Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): 12% Rend Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +7% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I):  +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +12% Rend Damage

Support (III): +16% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
Ruby Offensive (I): +14-14 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 14-14 Rend Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +8% Bleed Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): 13% Rend Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +8% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I):  +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +13% Rend Damage

Support (III): +18% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
Fine Ruby Offensive (I): +17-17 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 17-17 Rend Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +9% Bleed Ailment Damage

 

Defensive (I): 14% Rend Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +9% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I):  +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +14% Rend Damage

Support (III): +20% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
Chipped Silverstone Offensive (I): +3-3 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 3-3 Sacred Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +9% Sacred Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +50 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +9% Sacred Damage

Support (III): +10% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
Crude Silverstone Offensive (I): +6-6 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 6-6 Sacred Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +10% Sacred Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +100 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +10% Sacred Damage

Support (III): +12% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
Raw Silverstone Offensive (I): +9-9 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 9-9 Sacred Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +11% Sacred Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +150 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +11% Sacred Damage

Support (III): +14% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
Flawed Silverstone Offensive (I): +12-12 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 12-12 Sacred Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +16% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +12% Sacred Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +200 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +12% Sacred Damage

Support (III): +16% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
Silverstone Offensive (I): +14-14 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 14-14 Sacred Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +18% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +13% Sacred Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +250 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +13% Sacred Damage

Support (III): +18% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
Fine Silverstone Offensive (I): +17-17 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 17-17 Sacred Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +19% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +14% Sacred Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +300 Maximum Health

 

Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage

Support (II): +14% Sacred Damage

Support (III): +20% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
Chipped Diamond Offensive (I): +3-3 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 3-3 Frost Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +9% Frost Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +0.8% Frost Damage into Life Leech

Support (II): +9% Frost Damage

Support (III): +10% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
Crude Diamond Offensive (I): +6-6 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 6.6 Frost Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +10% Frost Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +5% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech

Support (II): +10% Frost Damage

Support (III): +12% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
Raw Diamond Offensive (I): +9-9 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 9-9 Frost Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +11% Frost Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech

Support (II): +11% Frost Damage

Support (III): +14% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
Flawed Diamond Offensive (I): +12-12 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 12-12 Frost Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +16% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +12% Frost Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech

Support (II): +12% Frost Damage

Support (III): +16% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
Diamond Offensive (I): +14-14 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 14-14 Frost Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +18% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +13% Frost Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech

Support (II): +13% Frost Damage

Support (III): +18% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
Fine Diamond Offensive (I): +17-17 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon

Offensive (II): 17-17 Frost Damage added to Spells

Offensive (III): +19% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies

 

Defensive (I): +14% Frost Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score

 

Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech

Support (II): +14% Frost Damage

Support (III): +20% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
Genesis Stone Offensive (I): +15% Attack Damage

Offensive (II): +15% Spell Damage

Offensive (III): +10% Damage

 

Defensive (I): +10% Material Resistance Score

Defensive (II): +10% Elemental Resistance Score

Defensive (III): +10% Occult Resistance Score

 

Support (I): +10% Critical Hit Chance Score

Support (II): +22% Status Ailment Chance Score

Support (III): +13% Attack and Casting Speed Score