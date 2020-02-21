Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Gems Guide

In Wolcen, gems are an important game mechanic as they provide boosts to your weapons and armor. In this guide, we will list all the Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Gems and also what stats they boost.
Gems can be acquired by exploring the game world or by purchasing them from different merchants. There are many different gems and each of them affects and boost your stats differently. You can also remove the Gems from a piece of equipment at the jeweler.
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Gems
Below are all the gems present in Wolcen and the bonuses they offer based on their tier and slots you socket them in.
|Gem Name
|Bonus gained
|Chipped Alexandrite
|Offensive (I): +14% Attacks Critical Damage
Offensive (II): +14% Spells Critical Damage
Offensive (III): +9% Critical Hit Damage
Defensive (I): +4% Block Chance
Defensive (II): +4% Block Efficiency
Defensive (III): +5% to All Resistances Score
Support (I): +10% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (II): +10% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (III): +7% Critical Hit Chance Score
|Crude Alexandrite
|Offensive (I): +15% Attacks Critical Damage
Offensive (II): +15% Spells Critical Damage
Offensive (III): +10% Critical Hit Damage
Defensive (I): +5% Block Chance
Defensive (II): +5% Block Efficiency
Defensive (III): +6% to All Resistances Score
Support (I): +12% Attacks Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (II): +12% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (III): +8% Critical Hit Chance Score
|Raw Alexandrite
|Offensive (I): +16% Attacks Critical Damage
Offensive (II): +16% Spells Critical Damage
Offensive (III): +11% Critical Hit Damage
Defensive (I): +5% Block Chance
Defensive (II): +5% Block Efficiency
Defensive (III): +7% to All Resistances Score
Support (I): +14% Attacks Critical Hit Chance
Support (II): +14% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (III): +9% Critical Hit Chance Scor
|Flawed Alexandrite
|Offensive (I): +17% Attacks Critical Damage
Offensive (II): +17% Spells Critical Damage
Offensive (III): +12% Critical Hit Damage
Defensive (I): +6% Block Chance
Defensive (II): +6% Block Efficiency
Defensive (III): +8% to All Resistances Score
Support (I): +16% Attacks Critical Hit Chance
Support (II): +16% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (III): +10% Critical Hit Chance Score
|Alexandrite
|Offensive (I): +18% Attacks Critical Damage
Offensive (II): +18% Spells Critical Damage
Offensive (III): +13% Critical Hit Damage
Defensive (I): +7% Block Chance
Defensive (II): +7% Block Efficiency
Defensive (III): +9% to All Resistances Score
Support (I): +18% Attacks Critical Hit Chance
Support (II): +18% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (III): +11% Critical Hit Chance Score
|Fine Alexandrite
|Offensive (I): +19% Attacks Critical Damage
Offensive (II): +19% Spells Critical Damage
Offensive (III): +14% Critical Hit Damage
Defensive (I): +8% Block Chance
Defensive (II): +8% Block Efficiency
Defensive (III): +10% to All Resistances Score
Support (I): +20% Attacks Critical Hit Chance
Support (II): +20% Spells Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (III): +12% Critical Hit Chance Score
|Chipped Topaz
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Fire Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +4% Burn Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +9% Fire Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +50 Maximum Health
Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Fire Damage
Support (II): +9% Fire Damage
Support (III): +10% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
|Crude Topaz
|Offensive (I): +6-6 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 6-6 Fire Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +5% Burn Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +10% Fire Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +5% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +100 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage
Support (II): +10% Fire Damage
Support (III): +12% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
|Raw Topaz
|Offensive (I): +9-9 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 9-9 Fire Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +6% Burn Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +11% Fire Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +150 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage
Support (II): +11% Fire Damage
Support (III): +14% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
|Flawed Topaz
|Offensive (I): +12-12 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 12-12 Fire Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +7% Burn Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +12% Fire Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +200 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage
Support (II): +12% Fire Damage
Support (III): +16% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
|Topaz
|Offensive (I): +14-14 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 14-14 Fire Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +8% Burn Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +13% Fire Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +250 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage
Support (II): +13% Fire Damage
Support (III): +18% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
|Fine Topaz
|Offensive (I): +17-17 Fire Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 17-17 Fire Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +9% Burn Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +14% Fire Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +300 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Fire Damage
Support (II): +14% Fire Damage
Support (III): +20% Burn Chance Score on Fire Damage
|Chipped Sapphire
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Shadow Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +9% Shadow Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Shadow Damage
Support (II): +9% Shadow Damage
Support (III): +10% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
|Crude Sapphire
|Offensive (I): +6-6 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 6-6 Shadow Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +10% Shadow Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage
Support (II): +10% Shadow Damage
Support (III): +12% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
|Raw Sapphire
|Offensive (I): +9-9 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 9-9 Shadow Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Cursed inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +11% Shadow Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage
Support (II): +11% Shadow Damage
Support (III): +14% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
|Flawed Sapphire
|Offensive (I): +12-12 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 12-12 Shadow Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +16% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +12% Shadow Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage
Support (II): +12% Shadow Damage
Support (III): +16% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
|Sapphire
|Offensive (I): +14-14 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 14-14 Shadow Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +18% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +13% Shadow Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage
Support (II): +13% Shadow Damage
Support (III): +18% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
|Fine Sapphire
|Offensive (I): +17-17 Shadow Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 17-17 Shadow Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +19% Duration to cursed inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +14% Shadow Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Shadow Damage
Support (II): +14% Shadow Damage
Support (III): +20% Cursed Chance Score on Shadow Damage
|Chipped Amethyst
|Offensive (I): +10% Attack Speed Score
Offensive (II): +10% Casting Speed Score
Offensive (III): +7% Attack and Casting Speed Score
Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration
Defensive (II): +100% Force Shield Regeneration Rate
Defensive (III): +0.4% Global Life Leech
Support (I): 10% Resource Generation
Support (II): +3 Willpower Regeneration
Support (III): +10% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
|Crude Amethyst
|Offensive (I): +12% Attack Speed Score
Offensive (II): +12% Casting Speed Score
Offensive (III): +8% Attack and Casting Speed Score
Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration
Defensive (II): +200% Force Shield Regeneration Rate
Defensive (III): +0.5% Global Life Leech
Support (I): 12% Resource Generation
Support (II): +5 Willpower Regeneration
Support (III): +12% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
|Raw Amethyst
|Offensive (I): +14% Attack Speed Score
Offensive (II): +14% Casting Speed Score
Offensive (III): +9% Attack and Casting Speed Score
Defensive (I): +15 Health Regeneration
Defensive (II): +300% Force Shield Regeneration Rate
Defensive (III): +0.6% Global Life Leech
Support (I): 14% Resource Generation
Support (II): +7 Willpower Regeneration
Support (III): +14% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
|Flawed Amethyst
|Offensive (I): +16% Attack Speed Score
Offensive (II): +16% Spell Casting Speed Score
Offensive (III): +10% Attack and Casting Speed Score
Defensive (I): +30 Health Regeneration
Defensive (II): +400% Force Shield Regeneration Rate
Defensive (III): 0.7% Global Life Leech
Support (I): 16% Resource Generation
Support (II): +9 Willpower Regeneration
Support (III): +16% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
|Amethyst
|Offensive (I): +18% Attack Speed Score
Offensive (II): +18% Spell Casting Speed Score
Offensive (III): +12% Attack and Casting Speed Score
Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration
Defensive (II): +XX% Force Shield Regeneration Rate
Defensive (III): XX% Global Life Leech
Support (I): 18% Resource Generation
Support (II): +11 Willpower Regeneration
Support (III): +18% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
|Fine Amethyst
|Offensive (I): +20% Attack Speed Score
Offensive (II): +20% Spell Casting Speed Score
Offensive (III): +14% Attack and Casting Speed Score
Defensive (I): +XX Health Regeneration
Defensive (II): +XX% Force Shield Regeneration Rate
Defensive (III): XX% Global Life Leech
Support (I): 20% Resource Generation
Support (II): +13 Willpower Regeneration
Support (III): +20% Transfer Time Reduction between Willpower and Rage
|Chipped Amber
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Aether Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +9% Aether Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield
Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Aether Damage
Support (II): +9% Aether Damage
Support (III): +10% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
|Crude Amber
|Offensive (I): +6-6 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 6-6 Aether Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +10% Aether Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +100 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage
Support (II): +10% Aether Damage
Support (III): +12% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
|Raw Amber
|Offensive (I): +9-9 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 9-9 Aether Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Stasis inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +11% Aether Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage
Support (II): +11% Aether Damage
Support (III): +14% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
|Flawed Amber
|Offensive (I): +12-12 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 12-12 Aether Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +16% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +12% Aether Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage
Support (II): +12% Aether Damage
Support (III): +16% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
|Amber
|Offensive (I): +14-14 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 14-14 Aether Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +18% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +13% Aether Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage
Support (II): +13% Aether Damage
Support (III): +18% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
|Fine Amber
|Offensive (I): +17-17 Aether Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 17-17 Aether Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +19% Duration to stasis inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +14% Aether Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Aether Damage
Support (II): +14% Aether Damage
Support (III): +20% Stasis Chance Score on Aether Damage
|Chipped Emerald
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Toxic Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +4% Poison Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +9% Toxic Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield
Support (I): +0.8% Life leech from Toxic Damage
Support (II): +9% Toxic Damage
Support (III): +10% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
|Crude Emerald
|Offensive (I): +6-6 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 6-6 Toxic Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +5% Poison Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +10% Toxic Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +5% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +100 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage
Support (II): +10% Toxic Damage
Support (III): +12% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
|Raw Emerald
|Offensive (I): +9-9 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 9-9 Toxic Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +6% Poison Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +11% Toxic Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +6% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage
Support (II): +11% Toxic Damage
Support (III): +14% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
|Flawed Emerald
|Offensive (I): +12-12 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 12-12 Toxic Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +7% Poison Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +12% Toxic Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +7% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage
Support (II): +12% Toxic Damage
Support (III): +16% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
|Emerald
|Offensive (I): +14-14 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 14-14 Toxic Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +8% Poison Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +13% Toxic Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +8% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage
Support (II): +13% Toxic Damage
Support (III): +18% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
|Fine Emerald
|Offensive (I): +17-17 Toxic Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 17-17 Toxic Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +9% Poison Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +14% Toxic Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +9% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Toxic Damage
Support (II): +14% Toxic Damage
Support (III): +20% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage
|Chipped Lapis Lazuli
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Lightning Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +4% Shock Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +9% Lightning Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage
Support (II): +10% Lightning Damage
Support (III): +12% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
|Crude Lapis Lazuli
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Lightning Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +4% Shock Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +9% Lightning Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +50 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage
Support (II): +10% Lightning Damage
Support (III): +12% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
|Raw Lapis Lazuli
|Offensive (I): +9-9 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 9-9 Lightning Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +6% Shock Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +11% Lightning Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +150 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage
Support (II): +11% Lightning Damage
Support (III): +14% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
|Flawed Lapis Lazuli
|Offensive (I): +12-12 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 12-12 Lightning Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +7% Shock Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +12% Lightning Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +200 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage
Support (II): +12% Lightning Damage
Support (III): +16% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
|Lapis Lazuli
|Offensive (I): +14-14 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 14-14 Lightning Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +8% Shock Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +13% Lightning Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +250 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage
Support (II): +13% Lightning Damage
Support (III): +18% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
|Fine Lapis Lazuli
|Offensive (I): +17-17 Lightning Damage on Attacks with this Weapon
Offensive (II): 17-17 Lightning Damage added to spells
Offensive (III): +9% Shock Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +14% Lightning Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +300 Force Shield
Support (I): +1% Life leech from Lightning Damage
Support (II): +14% Lightning Damage
Support (III): +20% Shock Chance Score on Lightning Damage
|Chipped Ruby
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Rend Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +4% Bleed Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): 9% Rend Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +9% Rend Damage
Support (III): +10% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
|Crude Ruby
|Offensive (I): +6-6 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 6-6 Rend Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +5% Bleed Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): 10% Rend Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +5% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +10% Rend Damage
Support (III): +12% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
|Raw Ruby
|Offensive (I): +9-9 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 9-9 Rend Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +6% Bleed Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): +11% Rend Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +6% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +11% Rend Damage
Support (III): +14% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
|Flawed Ruby
|Offensive (I): +12-12 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 12-12 Rend Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +7% Bleed Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): 12% Rend Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +7% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +12% Rend Damage
Support (III): +16% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
|Ruby
|Offensive (I): +14-14 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 14-14 Rend Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +8% Bleed Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): 13% Rend Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +8% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +13% Rend Damage
Support (III): +18% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
|Fine Ruby
|Offensive (I): +17-17 Rend Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 17-17 Rend Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +9% Bleed Ailment Damage
Defensive (I): 14% Rend Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +9% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +14% Rend Damage
Support (III): +20% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
|Chipped Silverstone
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Sacred Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +9% Sacred Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +50 Maximum Health
Support (I): +0.8% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +9% Sacred Damage
Support (III): +10% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
|Crude Silverstone
|Offensive (I): +6-6 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 6-6 Sacred Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +10% Sacred Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +5% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +100 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +10% Sacred Damage
Support (III): +12% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
|Raw Silverstone
|Offensive (I): +9-9 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 9-9 Sacred Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +11% Sacred Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +6% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +150 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +11% Sacred Damage
Support (III): +14% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
|Flawed Silverstone
|Offensive (I): +12-12 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 12-12 Sacred Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +16% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +12% Sacred Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +7% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +200 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +12% Sacred Damage
Support (III): +16% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
|Silverstone
|Offensive (I): +14-14 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 14-14 Sacred Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +18% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +13% Sacred Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +8% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +250 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +13% Sacred Damage
Support (III): +18% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
|Fine Silverstone
|Offensive (I): +17-17 Sacred Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 17-17 Sacred Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +19% Duration to Weakness inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +14% Sacred Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +9% Occult Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +300 Maximum Health
Support (I): +1% Life Leech from Rend Damage
Support (II): +14% Sacred Damage
Support (III): +20% Weakness Chance Score on Sacred Damage
|Chipped Diamond
|Offensive (I): +3-3 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 3-3 Frost Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +10% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +9% Frost Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +4% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +10% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +0.8% Frost Damage into Life Leech
Support (II): +9% Frost Damage
Support (III): +10% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
|Crude Diamond
|Offensive (I): +6-6 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 6.6 Frost Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +12% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +10% Frost Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +5% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +12% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech
Support (II): +10% Frost Damage
Support (III): +12% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
|Raw Diamond
|Offensive (I): +9-9 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 9-9 Frost Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +14% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +11% Frost Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +6% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +14% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech
Support (II): +11% Frost Damage
Support (III): +14% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
|Flawed Diamond
|Offensive (I): +12-12 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 12-12 Frost Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +16% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +12% Frost Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +7% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +16% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech
Support (II): +12% Frost Damage
Support (III): +16% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
|Diamond
|Offensive (I): +14-14 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 14-14 Frost Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +18% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +13% Frost Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +8% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +18% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech
Support (II): +13% Frost Damage
Support (III): +18% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
|Fine Diamond
|Offensive (I): +17-17 Frost Damage on Attacks with this weapon
Offensive (II): 17-17 Frost Damage added to Spells
Offensive (III): +19% Duration to Freeze inflicted on Enemies
Defensive (I): +14% Frost Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +9% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +20% Dodge Chance Score
Support (I): +1% Frost Damage into Life Leech
Support (II): +14% Frost Damage
Support (III): +20% Freeze Chance Score on Frost Damage
|Genesis Stone
|Offensive (I): +15% Attack Damage
Offensive (II): +15% Spell Damage
Offensive (III): +10% Damage
Defensive (I): +10% Material Resistance Score
Defensive (II): +10% Elemental Resistance Score
Defensive (III): +10% Occult Resistance Score
Support (I): +10% Critical Hit Chance Score
Support (II): +22% Status Ailment Chance Score
Support (III): +13% Attack and Casting Speed Score