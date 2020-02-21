Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Bleeding Edge Builds Guide

If you’re a beginner to Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, you will need to select a build that suits your pace. Bleeding Edge is an Active Skill in the game that you use with melee weapons. This guide will list a few of the best Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Bleeding Edge Builds.
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Bleeding Edge Builds
There are various builds with different advantages that make use of this skill.
Build 1
This build combines Bleeding Edge with the “increased damage per ailment” rune. You can use the Unstoppable Momentum rune to turn all damage on your weapon into rend damage.
You need to stack up on max ailments as much as you can in order to multiply Bleeding Edge’s base damage.
Attributes
Set full Toughness to give yourself endurance against strong damage and then change the others as you wish.
Skills
You should apply the following ailments:
- Bleeding Edge – Bleed, Toxic, Weakness
- Tracker’s Reach & Leap -Stasis
- Turret Attack– Lightning
- Charge attack – Burn
- Mark of Impurity (Unique Belt) – Curse
Use a rage potion once you get ‘Child of Fury – Frenzied Bows’. Rolling “You can Aether Jump” on your shield allows you to spam Aether Jump when dropping into the move. This helps recover your rage.
2h Crit Bleeding Edge Build
Attributes
Set full Ferocity for max crit chance while allocating to others as you wish.
Equipment
Weapon: 2H Warhammer (Material Damage) with 3 Offensive (1) Sockets and Copperstone/Ruby or Emerald Gems
Equip: look for Bruiser or Rogue Items with Stats in this order
- Life
- Ferocity
- Toughness
- Material Damage
- Crit Hit
- Attack Speed
Skill Modifiers
Bleeding Edge
- 1/3
- 2/1
- 3/3+4
- 4/2+3
Sovereign Shout
- 1/0
- 2/2+3+4
- 3/1+4
- 4/4
Wings of Ishmir
- 1/1+3
- 2/0
- 3/1+2+3
- 4/1
Juggernaut
- 1/1
- 2/3+4
- 3/4
- 4/1+3+4
TheHacksaw / Bleeding Edge / Block
Attributes
Set full Ferocity for max crit chance while allocating to others as you wish.
Skills
Wings of Ishmir
- Lightspeed
- Berserker’s Onslought
- Relentless Pursuit
- Bird of Prey
This allows you to move around during battles and to leap away from attacks. You should manage your stamina well while mobile.
Flight of Gaavanir
- Howl of Battle
- Thunderous Impact
- Pounding Shakes
- Stones Casting Shadows
- Standing Boulder
Juggernaut
- Grudges Collected
- Beast of the Battlefield
- Flies in Bevvies
- Heralded Pavis
- Cold Steel
- Banners Held High
- Vibrations Internalized
- Sound Body
This provides you with great defense, damage, cc immunity and allows you to replenish rage.
Sovereign Shout
- Marble House
- Dawnbreaker
- Infectious Determination
- Raging Berserker
- Singular Command
You can recover rage and get a great buff to your cc immunity.
Bleeding Edge
- Bladed Meteorite
- Wicked Swing
- Upright Fury
- Unstoppable Momentum
- Orbital Strike
- Evisceration
Sockets
- Offense – Flat physical damage to attacks
- Defense – Improved Block chance and efficiency
- Support – Life leech from Rend damage