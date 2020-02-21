Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Bleeding Edge Builds Guide

If you’re a beginner to Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, you will need to select a build that suits your pace. Bleeding Edge is an Active Skill in the game that you use with melee weapons. This guide will list a few of the best Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Bleeding Edge Builds.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Bleeding Edge Builds

There are various builds with different advantages that make use of this skill.

Build 1

This build combines Bleeding Edge with the “increased damage per ailment” rune. You can use the Unstoppable Momentum rune to turn all damage on your weapon into rend damage.

You need to stack up on max ailments as much as you can in order to multiply Bleeding Edge’s base damage.

Attributes

Set full Toughness to give yourself endurance against strong damage and then change the others as you wish.

Skills

You should apply the following ailments:

Bleeding Edge – Bleed, Toxic, Weakness

Tracker’s Reach & Leap -Stasis

Turret Attack– Lightning

Charge attack – Burn

Mark of Impurity (Unique Belt) – Curse

Use a rage potion once you get ‘Child of Fury – Frenzied Bows’. Rolling “You can Aether Jump” on your shield allows you to spam Aether Jump when dropping into the move. This helps recover your rage.

2h Crit Bleeding Edge Build

Attributes

Set full Ferocity for max crit chance while allocating to others as you wish.

Equipment

Weapon: 2H Warhammer (Material Damage) with 3 Offensive (1) Sockets and Copperstone/Ruby or Emerald Gems

Equip: look for Bruiser or Rogue Items with Stats in this order

Life

Ferocity

Toughness

Material Damage

Crit Hit

Attack Speed

Skill Modifiers

Bleeding Edge

1/3

2/1

3/3+4

4/2+3

Sovereign Shout

1/0

2/2+3+4

3/1+4

4/4

Wings of Ishmir

1/1+3

2/0

3/1+2+3

4/1

Juggernaut

1/1

2/3+4

3/4

4/1+3+4

TheHacksaw / Bleeding Edge / Block

Attributes

Set full Ferocity for max crit chance while allocating to others as you wish.

Skills

Wings of Ishmir

Lightspeed

Berserker’s Onslought

Relentless Pursuit

Bird of Prey

This allows you to move around during battles and to leap away from attacks. You should manage your stamina well while mobile.

Flight of Gaavanir

Howl of Battle

Thunderous Impact

Pounding Shakes

Stones Casting Shadows

Standing Boulder

Juggernaut

Grudges Collected

Beast of the Battlefield

Flies in Bevvies

Heralded Pavis

Cold Steel

Banners Held High

Vibrations Internalized

Sound Body

This provides you with great defense, damage, cc immunity and allows you to replenish rage.

Sovereign Shout

Marble House

Dawnbreaker

Infectious Determination

Raging Berserker

Singular Command

You can recover rage and get a great buff to your cc immunity.

Bleeding Edge

Bladed Meteorite

Wicked Swing

Upright Fury

Unstoppable Momentum

Orbital Strike

Evisceration

Sockets

Offense – Flat physical damage to attacks

Defense – Improved Block chance and efficiency

Support – Life leech from Rend damage