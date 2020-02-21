Respawn Entertainment Games Need To Be More Diverse, According To CEO

Respawn Entertainment seems to have earned itself a reputation for developing FPS games. The US-based video game studio is widely known as a company that mostly develops first-person shooter games. The CEO of the video-game studio, Vince Zampella feels frustrated at being ‘pigeonholed’ as an FPS game studio.

Looking at Respawn’s past game releases, it is clear why the studio received such a label. Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends are their crowning jewels in the FPS department.

But the studio wishes to expand its roots outside of this genre. Considering the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, that would definitely be the next best step.

US gamer recently got a chance to talk to the company’s CEO. He expressed his desire to break free of this label that they have received. This is what he had to say:

It’s about showing that we’re more than just a one trick pony. Like we’ve done a lot of multiplayer, first-person shooter games; we’re kind of pigeonholed in there

Zampella made these statements at the 2020 DICE Awards. He went on to say:

This is about expanding who we are because as game makers, we’re all super unique. We’re all interested in so many different types of games that we play by ourselves, together. So it’s getting that out there that we’re here because we love games. We live, eat, breathe games, and we’re trying to show the breadth of what we can do, so it was super important for me to really expand that.

Let’s not forget that the recent Respawn Entertainment games have been nothing short of spectacular. Apex Legends provided a fresh new take on the battle royale genre while Titanfall 2 set a new standard for shooter games even though it did poorly at first. Being called an FPS studio isn’t necessarily a bad thing but showing off their expertise in other genres is what the studio needs.

Getting stuck at making the same type of games could lead to an eventual decay in the studios’ creative capacities. Respawn could follow-up with a sequel to Fallen Order that could mix things up even more.