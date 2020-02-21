Nvidia RTX 3000 Might Be Up To 50% More Efficient Than Previous Cards

The latest graphics card in the Nvidia RTX series is on its way, and experts are already predicting that it’s going to be pushing the bar for graphics cards even higher. Supposedly, the Nvidia RTX 3000 will be 50% more efficient than any graphics card before it, according to engineer Igor Wallossek.

Apparently, unlike other Nvidia RTX cards, which only use the process of backdrilling for part of the card itself, like the GeForce RTX 2080i, the RTX 3000 uses them much more, which eliminates one of the main problems that other graphics cards from Nvidia have been facing up to now.

Making Nvidia graphics cards the normal way produces various bumps that rise on the joint parts of the card’s various plates, which in turn cause more bumps to show up on the next layer, and so on. All of these bumps can result in errors, which will increase as the clock speed goes up.

Backdrilling the Nvidia RTX 3000 will help to get rid of these errors, which will in turn cause increased throughput and data transfer speeds. In layman’s terms, it makes the card much more efficient, as Wallossek said earlier.

Considering how much emphasis is put on things like graphics and framerates in PC gaming, having the new graphics card be able to be so much more efficient can help with both of those qualities. Even if it’s not 50% efficiency, the card will at least do better in regards to performance against energy consumption.

While we likely won’t know about when the new card will be debuted or released, various hints are pointing to the date being sometime in June of this year. With that date in mind, it might be shown (or at least advertised) in the PC gaming show at E3.

Hopefully the Nvidia RTX 3000 will be able to live up to all the hype it’s generating in the PC gaming community, whenever it comes out.