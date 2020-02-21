Iron Galaxy is Currently Working on a Big Unannounced Project, Expect Reveal at E3 2020

Iron Galaxy, the developers of games like Wreckateer, Divekick, seasons two and three of the remade Killer Instinct, as well as 2018’s Extinction, are apparently making a new project that we can expect to be revealed at this year’s E3. The announcement was made during an interview with studio head Dave Lang.

The interview, done on a YouTube show called Starveup, went into detail on Iron Galaxy’s efforts to keep afloat in today’s fickle game market. Iron Galaxy was founded in 2008, but since then has had many close calls with closure.

In addition to games like Wreckateer, Divekick, and Extinction, the studio has also made due by being contracted to port a wide variety of games to other consoles. These include games like Supreme Commander 2, Bioshock Infinite, Borderlands 2, Elder Scrolls Online, and Diablo 3.

While the new Iron Galaxy game didn’t get much more than a mention in the video (which you can watch here), hopefully the studio will be able to release one that people can look forward to and that gets good reviews.

Even though the studio did experience a good amount of success with Killer Instinct and Divekick, their previous game, Extinction, didn’t do as well. With the anticipation of a new Iron Galaxy E3 game, they might be able to turn their fortunes around and get people interested again.

However, at the same time, E3 is in June so it will take a significant amount of time before we can truly see what Iron Galaxy is working on in the future. In the meantime, if you’d like to hear Dave Lang’s own thoughts on the video game development, click the link above to see it for yourself.

With E3 getting closer every day, hopefully whatever Iron Galaxy will show us at the event will be well worth the wait, alongside the many other games that we’ll be seeing there.