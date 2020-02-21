Meet IO Interactive’s Animation Team Involved in Hitman 3

IO Interactive, who’s responsible for developing the most recent brace of Hitman games, has just released a video that introduces fans to IO Interactive’s animation team, which works on eerything that you’re able to see in the games that characters do. While it’s not necessarily Hitman 3, the processes are still involved.

Hitman 2 came out back in 2018 as a departure from the style of the first game, replacing the 2016 Hitman’s episodic release schedule with a full game right off the bat. Considering how in-depth the story has been getting, Hitman 3 will hopefully be even more so.

As one would imagine from the name, IO Interactive’s animation team is in charge of animating the various characters and NPCs that appear in any given Hitman level, ranging from sparsely-populated environments like Hitman 2’s Colombia level, to crowded places like the Global Innovation Race in Miami.

With the sheer number of characters that are often in Hitman levels, one can only imagine what creative locales we’ll be heading to in the third game, though currently IO Interactive has made no indication that they’re working on Hitman 3.

Each of the Hitman games takes Agent 47 across the world to a variety of different countries and locations, ranging from the jungles of Colombia to the meeting grounds of secret societies, to ecoterrorist hideouts and sophisticated hospitals, so there’s no telling where the next game will take us.

But with all the work that IO Interactive’s animation team does, each location will hopefully feel as full of life as the others before it have. That’s not even taking into account the various different leads and side-areas that the animation team also uses.

Hopefully IO Interactive will be showing a new Hitman game at E3 this year or some other gaming event like PAX East, which is starting tomorrow. Otherwise, you can meet the IO Interactive animation team yourself by clicking this link to watch their video.