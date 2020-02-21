Animal Crossing: New Horizons Villagers Size Confirmed

With the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting closer and closer, fans have been itching to know about the villagers in the game. The official twitter page for the game just revealed that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers will be 383 in number.

We just had a new Nintendo Direct focusing on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As it was rumored earlier, the latest Nintendo Direct was solely focused around presenting New Horizons details. The Nintendo presentation revealed some old and beloved animals while revealing new ones as well. The Direct show introduced us to brand new characters such as Daisy Mae, C.J., and Flick.

We just got the news that New Horizons will have a total of 383 villagers. This is exciting news considering we have never had this many characters in any game in the franchise.

Animal Crossing games such as New Leaf had 333 villagers, while Wild World and City Folk had 150 and 210 respectively. This means that new characters are being added on top of the ones that already exist.

The turnip seller in the older Animal Crossing games, Joan, has been replaced by Daisy Mae. She is a baby boar who resembles Joan. This young boar will now take charge of the stalk market. Players can try to buy turnips for cheap prices from Daisy and sell them at a higher cost.

The red lizard called Flikr has seemingly replaced Nat. Flikr seems to have a calm and cool personality like Nat. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers also include C.J., a young beaver. He is replacing Chip who used to run the old fishing tourneys.

The villagers in Animal Crossing can perform similar actions such as giving you gifts, sending letters and picking fruits. In Pocket Camp, these characters had a diverse set of dialogue which made them unique. Each villager had its own quirk and distinctive traits.

With 383 villagers, it looks like New Horizons will make the world even more diverse.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release on March 20 for the Nintendo Switch.