Animal Crossing: New Horizons Saved Files Will Be Transferable Later This Year

Looks like the save data situation regarding the upcoming Animal Crossing game isn’t all that bad. Recent news confirms that Nintendo is going to give players the option to transfer their Animal Crossing: New Horizons saved files from one system to another.

Recent rumors indicated that a Nintendo Direct based on New Horizons would be airing soon. The presentation did indeed take place on February 20. Several gameplay features of Animal Crossing: New Horizons were showcased in the recent Nintendo Direct. However, Nintendo didn’t expand enough on the saved data transfer capabilities of the game.

Later on, some information appeared relating to the saved files recovery option in New Horizons. The Nintendo UK website is currently displaying the following information:

This game does not support the Save Data Cloud functionality of Nintendo Switch Online. However, the ability to recover Animal Crossing: New Horizons save data from the server in the event of console failure, loss or theft will be available to Nintendo Switch Online members later this year.

Having no save data cloud functionality in New Horizons is a little disappointing. Seems like Nintendo is making up for that by allowing Animal Crossing: New Horizons saved files to be transferred to another console.

This feature is in the works for “later this year”. Bear in mind that the save data recovery option is only a one-time deal. At the very least, this transfer function will allow players to transfer their progress to a new Switch.

This feature could come in handy if you have a system that has been eating dust and needs to be put out of its misery. Although, this functionality will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online members. Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to be surrounded by controversy especially when the game was suspected of having in-game purchases. Hopefully, Nintendo is able to pull it together and make the game release a smooth process.

Nintendo is set to release Animal Crossing: New Horizons on March 20 for Nintendo Switch.