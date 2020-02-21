Animal Crossing: New Horizons Amiibo Feature Detailed

Nintendo recently expanded on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo feature in the new Direct show. The good news is that the old figures and cards that players own will be useful after all.

The latest installment of Nintendo Direct dropped a bunch of New Horizons details on us. Nintendo revealed a bit more information regarding the amiibo functionality in the Animal Crossing game. It turns out that any old collection of amiibo that players had will be compatible with the new game.

Your old amiibo can be used to summon your most likable character to your campsite. Players will also be able to use their amiibo to bring an animal to a new island called Photopia. You can model these animals by conducting innovatie photoshoots.

Not all of the amiibo will have compatibility from launch. The Nintendo Direct showed that K.K. Slider’s amiibo is not supported but there are future plans to include these in the game. Here is what Nintendo of Europe had to say about the matter:

Animal Crossing amiibo figures and cards are compatible with Animal Crossing: New Horizons! Tap them to set up photo shoots with your favourite characters and invite them to your island’s campsite.

Nintendo seems to be hyping up Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of late. The Japanese video-game company recently confirmed that the game will have 383 villagers.

This means that the new Animal Crossing game will be adding more characters on top of the old ones. We saw the introduction of new characters such as Daisy Mae, C.J., and Flick in the latest Direct. These new characters will come with their own unique dialogue and personality traits.

Having so many characters in the game on top of being able to use your previous amiibo collection is exciting, to say the least. In addition to that, Nintendo also provided an alternative for not having cloud save functionality in the upcoming title. As of right now, expectations are high for New Horizons and looks like Nintendo may just deliver on that.