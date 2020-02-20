Xbox Game Studios to Have a “Deep Portfolio” for E3 2020, Says Spencer

It’s a launch year for a new console generation, and Xbox Game Studios is taking advantage of Sony’s absence from E3 2020 to pull out all the stops. President Phil Spencer said on Twitter recently that the company has a deep portfolio for this year’s conference, including Halo Infinite and more.

Xbox has been trailing behind Sony ever since the release of the Xbox One and Playstation 4, hamstrung by a lack of exclusives, less power than the Playstation 4, and marketing the Xbox One as more of a multimedia platform than a console.

However, Phil Spencer has repeatedly said in the past that new Xbox exclusives were being worked on by Xbox Game Studios, and E3 2020 might finally be our chance to see what they’re doing, though we don’t know exactly what yet.

With various games like Halo Infinite in the works, and with Ori and the Will of the Wisps coming out next month, Microsoft will have plenty of time and room to show off everything that’s either going to be coming to the Xbox Series X at the end of the year, or show how they’ll be sending off the Xbox One.

This will be the second year in a row that Sony has skipped E3, likely in response to the conference making itself less of a press event and more of an event that caters to social media influencers. A previous statement had explained that E3’s current climate doesn’t fit Sony’s own expectations.

While it means a former pillar of E3 will no longer be visible, this will give Xbox Game Studios a good way to not be upstaged so much by Sony, especially since it means the Xbox Series X will be the star of the show (whereas the Playstation 5 still hasn’t been unveiled anywhere with no confirmed date.)

Since E3 2020 is still several months away, we have a long time to anticipate exactly what Microsoft is going to be showing us around that time.