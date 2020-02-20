Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Rings Guide

Aside from the armor you can find in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, there are also accessories such as Amulets, Rings and Belts that give additional boosts. In this guide, we will be talking about rings; Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Rings in particular.

Your character can equip up to two rings that will provide you with an increase in specific stats exclusive to what ring you are wearing. Rings and other accessories are obtained as loot from enemies, bosses, chests, crates found around the world and within dungeons. Accessories can also be purchased from different Merchants; and also be crafted by using Crafting Materials.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Rings

So far we have discovered 6 unique rings in the game but there should be more which we will continue to add to the guide.

These unique rings provide the best attributes compared to the lesser rings. These rings become essential to have towards the endgame because of the sheer magnitude of the bonuses they provide.

Seven Sisters’ Pact

Forged by the sisters in despise of their mother, this rings gives its wearers to draw on the life force of their enemies. Its Life Leech bonus makes it a must-have item by your side.

+2-3 % Global Life Leech

+74-664 Maximum Health

+9-20 Wisdom

+8.3-52 Health Regeneration

+11-15 Rage Generation on Kill

Sani’s Stash

Originally belonging to Sani Skinslip who used the ring’s secret storage to smuggle drugs; this ring provides its wearer with increased mobility, damage among other benefits.

+12% Damage

+138 Maximum Health

+21 to All Attributes

+104 Force Shield

5-8 % Movespeed

Sagarnäris

Sagarnaris was made to show Bezeriel’s affection for a common woman belonging to the tribes of the First Men. The girl who wore the ring perished and withered, absorbed within the ring itself.

7-11 Toxic Damage added to Attacks

+18% Toxic Resistance Score

+17 Agility

+32% Attack Speed Score

+37% Poison Chance Score on Toxic Damage

Seal of the Arbiter

Given to the evil worshippers of Gomora; this onyx ring empowers the ordinary human and gives him superhuman abilities.

-24% Attack Speed

+50% Weapon Damage

+7 Ferocity

+13% Attacks Critical Damage

We are currently unknown of the bonuses that Voidforged Endeavour and Shadowcall provide, they will be updated as soon as there is some info regarding the two rings.