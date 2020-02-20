Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Armors Guide

In Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, Amor consist of 6 pieces i.e. Helmet, Chest Piece, Spaulder, Gauntlet, Pants and Boots. Each of these items exists in varying qualities ranging from common through rare to unique. This guide will focus on Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Armors so you can customize your builds accordingly.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Armors

Below are all the unique armor pieces in Wolcen that you can find. Since the game revolves around an RNG loot system, we can’t give you any specific locations as to where you might find these armors.

However, if you are trying to farm some good gear, it is always a good idea to have a good farming build that revolves around fast clearing of enemies and increased magic find to improve drop rates of these unique items.

Each Unique armor piece in Wolcen offers different types of stats to compliment your playstyle so read their descriptions carefully.

Helmet

Gaälnazek

Health: 35

All Resistance: 97

+35% Freeze Chance

+30% Critical Hit Chance on Lightning Damage

+23% Fire Damage

+28% Elemental Spell Cost Reduction

+14 Wisdom

Morbid Retribution

Health: 34

All Resistance: 15

+40% Attack Speed

+22% Ailment Damage

+14% Attacks Critical Hit Chance

+12 Ferocity

+66 Maximum Health

Genesis

Health: 17

All Resistance: 14

When an enemy is afflicted with stacks of Shaded, cast Bulwark of Dawn on their location that provides AOE Healing for you and your allies.

When an enemy is afflicted with stacks of Weakness, unleash a shadow nova that deals AOE Shadow Damage.

+37% Shaded Chance on Shadow Damage

+39% Weakness Chance on Sacred Damage

+234 Maximum Health

+20 to All Resistances

+200 Force Shield

James’s Tall Tale

Health: 314

Force Shield: 199

+15% All Projectiles Damage

+24 Agility

Melee Damage benefits from +30% of Bonuses to Projectiles

+56% Force Shield

+64% Health

Bloodlust

Health: 88

All Resistance: 10

More Rage Generation on Kill

Enhanced Life Leech on Bleeding Target

Improved Ferocity

Increased Critical Hit Damage and Health on this item

Vigilance: Scorched Ravine

Health: 503

Force Shield: 332

+9% Movement Speed

+20% Stamina Regeneration

+117 Dodge Chance

+50 Attack Speed

+45 Spell Casting Speed

+172 Force Shield

+203 Health

Chest Plates

Smile of the Searing Song

Only able to apply Weakness Ailment

You Attack apply Weakness

Convert Force Shield into Health

+451 Health

+56% to All Resistance

Agony

+1% Ailment Damage per Wisdom Point (up to +100%)

-38% Non-Ailment Damage Dealt

+19 Wisdom

+17% Status Ailment Chance Score

+104 Force Shield

Beauty Eternal

Enemies that you Freeze stay Frozen for longer

When you are Frozen, it lasts longer

Increases All Resistances and Health

Some dodge Chance Score is converted to All Resistances Score

Blood Tear Bastion

+20 Rage Generation on Hit

+23 Rage per hit taken

+2% Life Leech from Rend Damage

+37% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage

+95% Health on this item

+169 Max Willpower and Rage

Bio-Flow Symbiosis

Increased Movespeed

Increased Lightning Damage

Physical Damage converted into Lightning Damage

Improved Dodge Chance Score

Increased Attack Speed Score

Allows the Bearer to Cast “Deathgazer” Railgun

Spaulders

Envoy of War

+7% Health gained per Rage point Spent

+2s Rage Conservation Time

+28% Rage per Strike

+15% Attacks Damage

Purifier’s Statement

Rage Generation on Hit

Rage Generation on Blocking an Attack

Added Block Chance and allow any weapon to block

Gauntlets

Argand’s Hearth

Dash Cooldown Reduction

Added Physical Damage to Attacks

Global increased Material Damage

Improved Agility

First Men’s Legacy

All Resistance: 20

-(22-25) % Damage

+(21-23) % Healing from spells

+(111-130) Force Shield

+25 to All Resistances Score

Skills Buffs are +(32-34) % more effective

Expurgation

Health: 308

Force Shield: 154

+30 Ferocity

+61 Dodge Chance

+129 Critical Chance when Hitting a Poisoned Target

+30% Critical Hit Damage when Hitting a Bleeding Target

+20% Material Status Ailment Chance

+84 Force Shield

+158 Health

Pants

Veiled Eclipse

Force Shield: 280

+35% Shadow damage

-24% Elemental Damage

-16% Material Damage

+18 Rage Generation on Hit

Shadow-based Spells use Rage instead of Willpower

Allows the Bearer to cast Shadow-based Spells

+110 Health

Boots

Frayed Combat Cleats

Health: 47

All Resistance: -21

+15% Movespeed

+1 Stamina Point

+31 Agility

Odelia’s March

Health: 222

All Resistance: 28

Mournfall Treads

Health: 216

Force Shield: 507

+19% Stamina Regeneration Rate Reduction

+10 Agility

+9% Movespeed

+283 Force Shield

+212 Health

Slows all enemies around you, whenever you dodge roll. This ability has a cooldown