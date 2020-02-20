Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Armors Guide

In Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, Amor consist of 6 pieces i.e. Helmet, Chest Piece, Spaulder, Gauntlet, Pants and Boots. Each of these items exists in varying qualities ranging from common through rare to unique. This guide will focus on Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Armors so you can customize your builds accordingly.
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Unique Armors
Below are all the unique armor pieces in Wolcen that you can find. Since the game revolves around an RNG loot system, we can’t give you any specific locations as to where you might find these armors.
However, if you are trying to farm some good gear, it is always a good idea to have a good farming build that revolves around fast clearing of enemies and increased magic find to improve drop rates of these unique items.
Each Unique armor piece in Wolcen offers different types of stats to compliment your playstyle so read their descriptions carefully.
Helmet
Gaälnazek
Health: 35
All Resistance: 97
- +35% Freeze Chance
- +30% Critical Hit Chance on Lightning Damage
- +23% Fire Damage
- +28% Elemental Spell Cost Reduction
- +14 Wisdom
Morbid Retribution
Health: 34
All Resistance: 15
- +40% Attack Speed
- +22% Ailment Damage
- +14% Attacks Critical Hit Chance
- +12 Ferocity
- +66 Maximum Health
Genesis
Health: 17
All Resistance: 14
- When an enemy is afflicted with stacks of Shaded, cast Bulwark of Dawn on their location that provides AOE Healing for you and your allies.
- When an enemy is afflicted with stacks of Weakness, unleash a shadow nova that deals AOE Shadow Damage.
- +37% Shaded Chance on Shadow Damage
- +39% Weakness Chance on Sacred Damage
- +234 Maximum Health
- +20 to All Resistances
- +200 Force Shield
James’s Tall Tale
Health: 314
Force Shield: 199
- +15% All Projectiles Damage
- +24 Agility
- Melee Damage benefits from +30% of Bonuses to Projectiles
- +56% Force Shield
- +64% Health
Bloodlust
Health: 88
All Resistance: 10
- More Rage Generation on Kill
- Enhanced Life Leech on Bleeding Target
- Improved Ferocity
- Increased Critical Hit Damage and Health on this item
Vigilance: Scorched Ravine
Health: 503
Force Shield: 332
- +9% Movement Speed
- +20% Stamina Regeneration
- +117 Dodge Chance
- +50 Attack Speed
- +45 Spell Casting Speed
- +172 Force Shield
- +203 Health
Chest Plates
Smile of the Searing Song
- Only able to apply Weakness Ailment
- You Attack apply Weakness
- Convert Force Shield into Health
- +451 Health
- +56% to All Resistance
Agony
- +1% Ailment Damage per Wisdom Point (up to +100%)
- -38% Non-Ailment Damage Dealt
- +19 Wisdom
- +17% Status Ailment Chance Score
- +104 Force Shield
Beauty Eternal
- Enemies that you Freeze stay Frozen for longer
- When you are Frozen, it lasts longer
- Increases All Resistances and Health
- Some dodge Chance Score is converted to All Resistances Score
Blood Tear Bastion
- +20 Rage Generation on Hit
- +23 Rage per hit taken
- +2% Life Leech from Rend Damage
- +37% Bleed Chance Score on Rend Damage
- +95% Health on this item
- +169 Max Willpower and Rage
Bio-Flow Symbiosis
- Increased Movespeed
- Increased Lightning Damage
- Physical Damage converted into Lightning Damage
- Improved Dodge Chance Score
- Increased Attack Speed Score
- Allows the Bearer to Cast “Deathgazer” Railgun
Spaulders
Envoy of War
- +7% Health gained per Rage point Spent
- +2s Rage Conservation Time
- +28% Rage per Strike
- +15% Attacks Damage
Purifier’s Statement
- Rage Generation on Hit
- Rage Generation on Blocking an Attack
- Added Block Chance and allow any weapon to block
Gauntlets
Argand’s Hearth
- Dash Cooldown Reduction
- Added Physical Damage to Attacks
- Global increased Material Damage
- Improved Agility
First Men’s Legacy
All Resistance: 20
- -(22-25) % Damage
- +(21-23) % Healing from spells
- +(111-130) Force Shield
- +25 to All Resistances Score
- Skills Buffs are +(32-34) % more effective
Expurgation
Health: 308
Force Shield: 154
- +30 Ferocity
- +61 Dodge Chance
- +129 Critical Chance when Hitting a Poisoned Target
- +30% Critical Hit Damage when Hitting a Bleeding Target
- +20% Material Status Ailment Chance
- +84 Force Shield
- +158 Health
Pants
Veiled Eclipse
Force Shield: 280
- +35% Shadow damage
- -24% Elemental Damage
- -16% Material Damage
- +18 Rage Generation on Hit
- Shadow-based Spells use Rage instead of Willpower
- Allows the Bearer to cast Shadow-based Spells
- +110 Health
Boots
Frayed Combat Cleats
Health: 47
All Resistance: -21
- +15% Movespeed
- +1 Stamina Point
- +31 Agility
Odelia’s March
Health: 222
All Resistance: 28
Mournfall Treads
Health: 216
Force Shield: 507
- +19% Stamina Regeneration Rate Reduction
- +10 Agility
- +9% Movespeed
- +283 Force Shield
- +212 Health
Slows all enemies around you, whenever you dodge roll. This ability has a cooldown