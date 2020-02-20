Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has a number of unique bosses in store for you; each with a unique challenge. Today’s boss in question is the first in a line of many; Queen Amadalah. This wasp-like boss is fast and able to fly right at you. This Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Queen Amadalah boss guide will help you defeat this secret boss easily.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Queen Amadalah Boss

As you start off with the game, you will encounter the Queen herself in the first act during the quest ‘Bane of the Storm’. Amadalah can be found in the top right corner of the map with the waypoint named “Farmlands” at the beginning of the Svir section in Act 1.

The boss is however optional, but should you want to kill her anyway, here’s all that you need to know.

Amadalah’s Attacks

Charge – The Queen will close the distance between you and her by charging towards you with her sting.

Sting Wall – Amadalah will send all her stings towards you and form a wall; touching this wall will cause you to lose a ton of your health points. Move wisely.

Summon Minions – To back herself up, the Queen will summon allies with the same abilities as her; less damaging, but still tedious nonetheless. Try to kill these as they spawn as they can be overwhelming pretty fast.

Defeating Queen Amdalah

Amadalah isn’t as formidable of an opponent as you may think of her to be, initially, that is. Given enough time, she can become the bane of your existence, and you will have a hard time finishing her off.

As the fight starts, make sure you get behind of Amadalah whenever you can to deal damage. Her charge attack will be able to take out large portions of your health, so act quick.

Move your way around the Sting Walls a little carefully lest you find yourself in a sticky situation. She will not give you time to heal, she’s fast and tenacious with her babies backing her up.

Talking about her babies, you need to know that it is essential that you wipe them out as they spawn, otherwise you will find yourself outnumbered.

A single minion’s damage may not be that much; but as they pile up, they pretty much become a boss of their own.

Amadalah is one of the starting bosses of Wolcen and the first secret boss, so you should not have that much of a hard time killing her off, just make sure you don’t give her time to barricade herself behind her minions and you should be good.

Defeating Queen Amadalah will earn you the Vaultmarcher Regicide achievement.