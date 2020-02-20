Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Crash At Launch, DXGI ERROR DEVICE HUNG, Black Screen Fix

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is now available on PC, and like many other PC titles, this one too is not devoid of bugs and glitches. Players are reporting the crashing, freezing, black screen, and other performance issues. If you’re also facing any of these issues, then this guide is perfect for you.

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Crash, Black Screen, No Audio, And Fixes

Below are some common errors that players are experiencing with Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem along with their possible fixes and workarounds.

Crash At Launch Fix

Many players are facing the crashing issue on startup. To fix it, make sure you are running the latest graphics card driver on your computer. Also, close and exit any unnecessary program in the background that could be utilizing the resources of your system and causing your game to crash.

You can also try to disable the Windows fullscreen optimization to fix this problem. Simply navigate to the file location where your game is saved, then right-click on it and select “Properties”. Click the “Compatibility” tab, and check the box next to “Disable full-screen optimizations”. Save your changes and relaunch the game to see if the issue has been resolved.

Game Not Launching

Your game may not launch because your computer is not powerful enough to run it. So check the minimum PC requirements of Wolcen Lords of Mayhem as follows:

OS : Windows 7 64-Bit SP1, Windows 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 10 64-Bit

: Windows 7 64-Bit SP1, Windows 8.1 64-Bit, Windows 10 64-Bit Processor : Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9 GHz / AMD FX-6100 3.3 GHz

: Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9 GHz / AMD FX-6100 3.3 GHz Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 6850

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 6850 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 18 GB available space

Make sure you meet the above requirements to run the game. If not, upgrade your hardware first.

Next, try to verify the integrity of your game files. The process will download and repair any corrupted or missing files. If you have antivirus software installed, you should disable it temporarily and check to see if it resolves the issue.

If the problem still persists, you should try uninstalling Wolcen Lords of Mayhem, then re-install it and check to see if you can launch the game.

DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG Fix

This is another message players receive when they’re playing or attempting to launch Wolcen Lords of Mayhem. The game crashes and the “DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG” error pops up on the screen.

While the developer has not provided a direct patch to the issue, some players have managed to get rid of this error by rolling back their drivers. To do so, open Device Manager and locate your graphics card under Display Adapters. Right-click it and select Properties, then go to the Driver tab and select “Roll Back Driver”.

Black Screen Fix

The quick fix to the black screen issue is running the game as an administrator. This is because the game sometimes can’t access certain game files on your computer under normal user mode. Here’s how to do it:

Go to the location where Wolcen Lords of Mayhem is saved on your computer, and right-click on the .exe file. Select “Run as Administrator”.

If that doesn’t fix the problem, launch the game in maximum borderless windowed mode and you should no longer encounter the black screen.

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Low FPS

Many players are also reporting the low FPS problem even on the high-end PC. If you face the same issue, you should consider turning down certain settings in the game to improve FPS.

Try to set your Overall Graphics Quality to Low or Very Low if your computer is a bit old or something or set it to Medium otherwise. If you’re an Nvidia user, you can tweak your settings from the Nvidia Control Panel. Simply navigate to Manage 3D settings and set Preferred refresh rate to “Highest available” and Power Management Mode to “Prefer maximum performance”. Then save your changes and exit.

No Audio Fix

The audio issues in the game are mainly caused by the wrong audio channels selected for the game. To fix it, head over to Control panel > Sound, then choose your active audio device. Next, click on “Configure”, select stereo and follow the setup.

If that doesn’t help, check to make sure your audio driver is updated. You can also try disabling Windows Sonic for Headphones. All you need to do is right-click on the speaker icon in your system tray, hover over Spacial sound and when it expands, select Off.