Tinder Streamer on Twitch Teaches How To Text Girls With No Bio

Tinder streamer ‘Darius_IRL’ recently revealed a strategy on Twitch to talk to girls who have limited bio on the famous game streaming platform, Twitch.

If you are somehow are unaware, Tinder is an online dating application that allows users to match up and possibly date other users. Users can set up their profile by uploading their profile picture and adding a small bio along with common interests. Profiles will randomly appear in front of you when you use the app and you can either choose to like or dislike the profile. If two users find each other’s profile interesting they can exchange messages and possibly follow up with a date.

A Twitch streamer by the name of Darius is known for producing Tinder-related content. He recently shared some tips on how to approach girls who don’t have much bio. Here is what he proposed:

Whenever you don’t know what to do… if you have a girl that just doesn’t have much in her bio or it’s just cringe or whatever, what you do is you look at their anthem.

This Anthem feature allows a user to link a song from Spotify to highlight his interest in music. Knowing a person’s interest in music can provide a basis for starting a conversation with someone. In case you are not familiar with a song on a girl’s profile, Darius has you covered.

The first step is to identify the favorite song of the girl in question. Then you go to Reddit and search for the artist and the song name. The Tinder streamer then says:

You go to the first link and then you just scroll down and look for a positive comment. And then you just copy and you paste

This is a risky maneuver as you don’t really know much about that music in case the conversation continues on this particular topic. Atleast, this will get the converstation started. If you ever match a girl and can’t spark a conversation, this trick may come in handy. The tip ofcourse, is quite useful for gamers as well as most of us aren’t a good conversation starters.