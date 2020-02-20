THQ Nordic Okays Classic Gothic Remake After Positive Feedback

The surprising remake of Gothic, a two-decade-old classic role-playing game, has now officially gone into full production. The development will be led by a new Barcelona-based studio under the flag of THQ Nordic and more details will be shared with the general public when the time is right.

“We are up for the challenge to develop a full Gothic Remake which will stay as faithfully as possible to the original experience and transport the atmospheric world of Gothic into a high quality look and carefully modernizing certain gameplay mechanics.” said business and product development director Reinhard Pollice in a press release earlier today.

Back in December, THQ Nordic released a playable teaser for the Gothic remake and since then, the publisher has been processing a ton of player-feedback. The online survey was taken down earlier this week on February 16, which saw over 180,000 players trying out the prototype and sharing their insights.

According to the survey data shared by THQ Nordic, a massive 94.8 percent of players were in favor of a remake of the iconic Gothic installment from 2001. Most of these players came from the Witcher and Elder Scrolls franchises and ascertained that their vast interests lie in a Gothic remake than a new sequel.

While the Gothic remake teaser cleared most areas in the aforementioned survey, there was one particular area where the project fell short. THQ Nordic acknowledged that players want “a grittier and less colorful world” compared to what the game currently offers. The publisher also confirmed that the remake will continue to have a “transparent and open production with the community” and feedback garnered now and in the future will be strongly considered for the final product.

The Gothic remake is in development for next-generation consoles and PC, and remains without a release window. The only thing that THQ Nordic has confirmed is that a release in 2020 will be impossible. Hence, expect more details to arrive later in the year and a possible release by fall 2021.

The Gothic franchise was created and owned by Piranha Bytes, a German-based developer founded back in 1997. Currently, the same studio is serving as a subsidiary of THQ Nordic. Hence, the remake will have substantial monitoring from the core minds. However, it remains unknown if staffers from Piranha Bytes will be moving to the new Barcelona-based studio to work directly on the Gothic remake or not.