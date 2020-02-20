The Uncharted Movie Inspiration Comes From The 4th Game Says Tom Holland

According to Tom Holland, the Uncharted movie inspiration comes from the fourth installment in the franchise. The actor also confirmed that the movie will begin filming next month in Berlin, which would be a miracle due to how the project has been handled since its announcement.

At the recent premiere of his upcoming movie, Onward, Tom Holland talked to IGN where he revealed details about the upcoming Uncharted movie. He revealed that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is one of his favorite games of all time. Tom said:

One of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular.

He further stated:

When I sat down with [Sony Chairman] Tom Rothman, and we were talking about video games and I was like ‘I’ve just finished Uncharted’, and he was like ‘Well, why don’t you play Nathan Drake?’ And I remember being like ‘I would do anything to play Nathan Drake

Tom Holland seems to be a long time fan of the Uncharted game franchise. Expressing this desire to play Nathan Drake makes it look like he is a gamer first and an actor later. The Uncharted movie inspiration coming from Uncharted 4 does not mean that it will completely copy the narrative of the game. In A Thief’s End, we find Nathan Drake living a life of retirement. Nathan is then called for a treasure hunt by his brother, Sully who is being played by Mark Wahlberg in the movie.

The Spiderman actor also confirmed that the upcoming Uncharted movie will be more of an origin story. At first, it does seem odd that an origin story will take inspiration from a game that will portray an older Nathan Drake. Perhaps, the flashback sequences from the fourth Uncharted game will have something to do with the movie.

It will be interesting to see which elements in Uncharted 4 will be the source of inspiration for Holland’s first movie outing as Nathan Drake. Tom Holland has all the charisma in the world which he could bring to the role in the upcoming motion picture. Sony recently delayed the Uncharted movie and pushed it back to March of 2021. The movie will star Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and will be helmed by Venom director, Ruben Fleischer.